What you need to know
- A new Apple TV+ promo video mixes Foo Fighters with the Fraggles.
- A two-minute music video has one of the world's biggest rock groups singing Fraggle Rock Rock.
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.
What do you get when you combine Foo Fighters and Fraggle Rock you say? You get something awesome, of course!
As part of the ongoing promotion of new Apple TV+ show Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the streamer has shared a new YouTube promo video that sees one of the world's biggest rock groups make music with some of the world's most adorable puppets. The result is a two-minute music video that'll have you bopping along at home.
Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is available to stream on Apple TV+ right now and is a great watch for kids young and old — and older!
Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle making for even better value. Apple One is a no-brainer for those who already subscribe to other Apple services including Apple Music and Apple Arcade.
If you want to enjoy Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
