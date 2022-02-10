As part of the ongoing promotion of new Apple TV+ show Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the streamer has shared a new YouTube promo video that sees one of the world's biggest rock groups make music with some of the world's most adorable puppets. The result is a two-minute music video that'll have you bopping along at home.

What do you get when you combine Foo Fighters and Fraggle Rock you say? You get something awesome, of course!

Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is available to stream on Apple TV+ right now and is a great watch for kids young and old — and older!

