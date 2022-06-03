The Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees on Apple TV+ at 7 pm ET tonight. Here's how to watch.
How to watch the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees game on Apple TV+
You can watch the Tigers at Yankees game on Apple TV+ by following this link:
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
When you arrive at tv.apple.com, you can scroll down to find the Friday Night Baseball section, which will include listings for each live game.
When you're there, you can simply tap or click on the game's icon to start your viewing. If you're in the app on any compatible device, simply launch the TV+ app and select the game in order to watch it. You may need to swipe left in the Apple TV+ app to see Friday Night Baseball. The game will only be livestreamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and other playback controls will not be available.
You can also access Apple TV+ games from the MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app if the game is available where you live.
What time is Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees game on Apple TV+?
The Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees game is scheduled for 7 pm ET on Friday, June 3.
Do I have to pay for Apple TV+ to watch the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees?
No, tonight's game is free. Friday Night Baseball is free on Apple TV+ for a limited time only, and Apple has confirmed that at least the first 12 weeks of the season will be shown for free to anyone with internet access for a total of 24 games.
One of the best ways to get Apple TV+ right now is this free Apple TV+ Best Buy deal:
Apple TV+
If you've never tried Apple TV+, now's the time to take the plunge with a three-month free trial on offer at Best Buy. This deal saves you $15 and gets you full access to Apple's ever-growing library of excellent original content.
What devices can I watch the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees on Apple TV+ with?
The following devices support Apple TV+:
- iPhone
- iPad
- iPod Touch
- Mac
- Apple TV 4K & HD
- Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony
- PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles
- Cable set-top boxes
- Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices
- Chromecast with Google TV
You can also just watch online at tv.apple.com on any device with internet access.
Where is the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees game being broadcast?
The game is being shown in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.
Can I use a VPN to watch the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees on Apple TV+?
Apple is broadcasting its baseball games in the nine aforementioned countries. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround, because they are based on your Apple ID location.
Do I need an Apple ID to watch the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees on Apple TV+?
While the first 24 Friday Night Baseball games are being shown for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID here. Users do not need to enter any payment information to watch the game.
Can I watch the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees on cable?
No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS gaming recap: Diablo Immortal drama and a Sega legend's new game
In this week's iOS gaming recap, one of the biggest games of the year, Diablo Immortal, hit the App Store, although it wasn't without its issues.
Apple agrees improved retail working hours as union talk continues
Apple has reportedly agreed to make changes to the world schedules of its retail employees across the United States, making them more flexible in the process.
Apple reminds developers how to submit 'effective' bug reports
As we edge nearer to WWDC22, Apple has shared a new article that reminds developers how to "file effective bug reports" ahead the event.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.