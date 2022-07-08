The Toronto Blue Jays play the Seattle Marinerss on Apple TV+ at 10 pm ET tonight. Here's how to watch. ​

What time is Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners game on Apple TV+?

​ The Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners game is scheduled for 10 pm ET on Friday, July 8. ​

Do I have to pay for Apple TV+ to watch the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners?

​ No, tonight's game is free. Friday Night Baseball is free on Apple TV+ for a limited time only, and Apple has confirmed that all the games on Apple TV+ through the month of July will be shown for free.

What devices can I watch the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners on Apple TV+ with?

​ The following devices support Apple TV+: ​ * iPhone * iPad * iPod Touch * Mac * Apple TV 4K & HD * Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony * PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles * Cable set-top boxes * Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices * Chromecast with Google TV ​ You can also just watch online at tv.apple.com on any device with internet access. ​

Where is the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners game being broadcast?

​ The game is being shown in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea. ​

Can I use a VPN to watch the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners on Apple TV+?

​ Apple is broadcasting its baseball games in the nine aforementioned countries. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround, because they are based on your Apple ID location. ​

Do I need an Apple ID to watch the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners on Apple TV+?

​ While the first 24 Friday Night Baseball games are being shown for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID here. Users do not need to enter any payment information to watch the game. ​

Can I watch the Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners on cable?

​ No. The game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV+. ​