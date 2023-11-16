I’m buying Sony’s best gaming controller just for my Apple TV — now at its lowest-ever price

If, like me, you own a PlayStation 5, you’ll likely have come to appreciate how good the DualSense controller that comes with the console is. Featuring a comfortable, refined design, and haptic triggers that change based on certain moments in the games you play, it’s a home run. Imagine my delight, then, when I realized I could also use it with my Apple TV. But this is where a dilemma began for me.

I’ve become more annoyed, as time has gone on, with having to switch between the PlayStation 5 and Apple TV with one DualSense. It’s slow, I have to plug in the controller to the console to pair it, and it has become a chore.

I’ve grown tired of having to pair the DualSense to the PlayStation 5 and the Apple TV, so I’ve been looking for another that’s only going to stay paired with the set-top box. Before Black Friday begins on November 24, I’ve already found a huge $25 saving on a Cosmic Red DualSense , bringing the price down from $75 to $50.

A cosmic shade of red for $49

Cosmic Red DualSense Controller | $74 $49 at Amazon At 35% off for a new PlayStation 5 controller, it's a great deal here already. Featuring a red shade, you can pair this with your iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple TV, so you can use it with plenty of Apple Arcade games.

The almost-fluorescent red shade will certainly make it stand out as I’m trying to find it in the box of controllers I have, which contains plenty of others from consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, SEGA Mega Drive, and more. Using the white DualSense in the past to play Stardew Valley, Jetpack Joyride, and Sonic on my Apple TV was great.

Now though, thanks to this deal, I can finally separate the two. With the Cosmic Red shade, I’ll now know which of the two controllers works with the console or the Apple TV.