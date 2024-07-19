No Man's Sky graphics ruined on your Mac after Worlds update? You're not alone

Hello Games, the company behind No Man’s Sky, has earned a lot of good faith from consumers over the last few years thanks to the turnaround of its huge space exploration game. However, for the first time in a while, Mac users are unhappy with the latest update and have taken to Reddit to voice their frustrations.

The issues have arisen in the new Worlds 5.0 update for the title, part one of which launched on July 17. This comes with new technology, gameplay systems, flora, and fauna. In an effort to make the world feel more alive, new biomes have tonnes of new creatures, and this can be even more taxing on machines.

One Reddit thread opens with the original poster saying “Why does No Man's Sky look even worse after the graphics update, ” accompanied by blurry screenshots and strange image bugs. Another user says “Same here, set the setting to max but graphics are still far behind my mid-range gaming pc”. Being one of the best Mac games right now, it’s a shame Mac users aren’t getting the intended experience. However, there are some fixes to be found.

How to fix No Man’s Sky graphical problems?

You won’t be able to entirely fix the problems, as many will be left waiting for Hello Games to fix it at a later date but some problems have been addressed with workarounds. For instance, users are reporting that the new update reset graphical settings and options for players. This means if you have a fine-tuned setup, you will have to go back into settings and customize it once more.

As well as this, some gamers are reporting that the game’s built-in upscaling is a problem with the new update as it isn’t properly optimized. You can turn this off in the settings, and turn it back on again when the next patch arrives. As for the strange square that appears at the top of the original posts’ images, some users report these disappear as they play the game.

However, it’s worth pointing out that these fixes are only quick tips to get the game functioning a little better. If you want an experience worthy of the beefy chips of the best Macs , you may need to wait a while longer.

Luckily, No Man’s Sky is worth the wait.

