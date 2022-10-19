Pokémon Go: Halloween 2022 event guide

Halloween is almost here and you know what that means: Pokémon Go's annual Halloween event is back. Get ready to catch tons of spooky Pokémon, battle new and returning favorites in raids, and earn tons of extra candy this October!

What is the Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

One of the biggest events in Pokémon Go is the annual Halloween celebrations. Each year, players are given the chance to catch new and returning favorite Ghost and Dark type Pokémon while earning tons of bonus candy. This year will see the first Mega Banette raids, the debut of Shiny Noibat and Galarian Yamask, and the return of both formes of Giratina. The event also features Special Research, paid Timed Research, and more.

When is the Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The Halloween 2022 event runs from Thursday, October 20 through Tuesday, November 1, 2022.



* Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

During the event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often in the wild:

Zubat*

Gastly*

Haunter

Spinarak*

Murkrow*

Misdreavus*

Sableye*

Shuppet*

Dusclops

Absol*

Drifloon*

Yamask*

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Eggs

During the event, 7KM eggs collected from gifts can hatch the following Pokémon:

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantump

Golett

Noibat*

Raids

During the event, players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids:

Field Research

During the event, players can spin PokéStops and gyms for event exclusive Field Research tasks to earn the following rewards:

Shuppet*

Duskull*

Yamask*

Galarian Yamask*

Phantump

Gengar Mega Energy

Absol Mega Energy

Timed Research

During the event, players can purchase two different Timed Research lines.

The first Timed Research line can be purchased for $1USD or local equivalent and rewards players with encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask. The second Timed Research line can be purchased for $5USD or local equivalent and rewards players with increased Candy bonuses, and an avatar pose.



Special Research

During the event, players can complete a Special Research line to learn more about Yamask and Galarian Yamask.

Additional bonuses

During the event, players can enjoy the following additional bonuses:

Event exclusive move Shadow Force for Giratina (Altered)

Double Catch Candy

Double Hatch Candy

Double Transfer Candy

Guaranteed XL Candy walking with Buddy Pokémon for level 31+

Spooky Pose update

Halloween décor at PokéStops and gyms

Halloween themed avatar items in the PokéShop

Lavender Town theme music in game

Don't miss the Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon Go!

Between Mega Banette's debut, the return of Giratina, or simply all the bonus candy, the Halloween 2022 event isn't one you'll want to skip out on. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!