Pokémon Go: Mega Banette Mega Raid guide

Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Banette is here and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid.

Who is Mega Banette in Pokémon Go?

The Mega Evolution of Gen III's Banette, Mega Banette uses its own body like a voodoo doll to curse those around it. Its power is so immense when Mega Evolved that it cannot help but curse even its own trainer. Spooky!



In Pokémon Go, Mega Banette is one of three Ghost type Megas that will eventually be available. Currently, its only competition is Mega Gengar. Although Mega Gengar deals significantly more damage, Mega Banette has half the weaknesses, so it may be a better option in some raids. This isn't a Mega Raid you'll want to miss, so be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for all the Mega Banette raids!

Mega counters

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Banette, focusing on both of its weaknesses: Ghost and Dark type.

Mega Gengar

Best of the best, Mega Gengar is the top counter over all for Mega Banette. As a Ghost and Poison type, it takes super effective damage from Ghost type moves, but it resists Fairy type damage. If you're including Mega Gengar in your team, Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are its ideal moves for this fight.

Mega Houndoom

For a Dark based offensive, Mega Houndoom is the best option to lead the charge. As a Dark and Fire type, it resists Ghost type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Banette can exploit. The best moves for Mega Houndoom in this raid are Snarl and Foul Play.

Mega Gyarados

Another option for a Dark counter team is Mega Gyarados. It's a Dark and Water type, so while it resists Ghost type damage, both Fairy and Electric type moves hit for super effective damage. Bite and Crunch is the moveset your Mega Gyarados should have in this raid.

Mega Banette

Surprisingly enough, Mega Banette is a great counter for itself. While it's weak against Ghost type damage, neither Fairy nor Electric pose a threat. If you're adding Mega Banette to your team, it should know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Top counters

Mega Banette is a pure Ghost type with access to Ghost, Fairy, and Electric type moves. Its weaknesses include Ghost and Dark type leaving room for a couple winning strategies.

Darkrai

A Mythical Pokémon originally encountered in Gen IV, Darkrai is the best standard counter for Mega Banette. This pure Dark type resists Ghost type damage, but takes super effective damage from Fairy type moves. Although it's a Mythical, Darkrai has had multiple runs in raids, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the best moves for Darkrai in this raid.

Giratina (Origin)

Another great counter for Mega Banette is also from Gen IV: Giratina (Origin). As a Ghost and Dragon type, it takes super effective damage from both Ghost and Fairy type moves, but it resists Electric type damage. This forme of Giratina hasn't been in raids as often as the Altered forme, but they share candy making it easier to power up. If you're bringing Giratina to this fight, it should know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Yveltal

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal performs well in this raid. As a Dark and Flying type, it resist Ghost type damage, but both Fairy and Electric type moves hit for super effective damage. Yveltal has only had a couple runs in raids, but one was very recent, so most active players have had the chance to catch at least one. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the best moves for Yveltal in this fight.

Hoopa (Unbound)

Another great choice for countering Mega Banette is the Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa (Unbound). This Psychic and Dark type takes super effective damage from Fairy type moves. Although Hoopa was originally restricted to one per account through the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research line, some players have been able to battle and capture additional Hoopa in Elite Raids. If you do have Hoopa, Astonish and Dark Pulse are its best moves in this fight.

Hydreigon

A pseudo-Legendary from the Unova region, Hydreigon is our next top counter. This Dark and Dragon type resists Electric and Ghost type damage, but has a double weakness to Fairy types. The Hydreigon line has been featured in multiple events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Bite and Brutal Swing are its best moves in this raid. If you don't have the event exclusive move or an Elite TM to spare, leave your Hydreigon on the bench, as it cannot compete even with most of the back up counters.

Tyranitar

A pseudo-Legendary from Gen II, Tyranitar is another great choice for this raid. It's a Rock and Dark type, so it resists Ghost type damage, but is weak against Fairy types. The Tyranitar line has been in many events, raids, and more, so there's really no good reason not to have at least one by now. If you add Tyranitar to your team, it should know Bite and Crunch.

Zarude

A Mythical from Gen VIII, Zarude performs well in this raid. This Dark and Grass type resists Dark and Electric type damage, but is weak against Fairy types. Currently, Zarude is limited to one per account and only for players who completed a limited Timed Research line. However, if you have one, it should know Bite and Dark Pulse for this fight.

Mewtwo

One of the original Legendaries, Mewtwo is another great counter for Mega Banette. It's a pure Psychic type, so Ghost type moves hit for super effective damage and it won't benefit from a same type Mega Boost in this raid; however, it has incredible stats and access to the most powerful Ghost type move in the game. Mewtwo has also been available so many times in so many ways, that nearly every active player has had the chance to catch it by now. Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball are the moves it should know in this fight.

Gengar

Originally encountered in the Kanto region, Gengar is another top counter. Like its Mega Evolution, Gengar is a Ghost and Poison type, so it resists Fairy type damage, but is weak against Ghost types. The Gengar line has been in the game since day one, featured in countless events, and even benefits from Trade Evolution, so nearly every player has it. Lick and Shadow Ball are the best moves for Gengar in this fight, but Shadow Claw is a close second.

Weavile

Last but not least is the Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen II's Sneasel, Weavile. A Dark and Ice type, Weavile resists Ghost type damage, but takes super effective damage from Fairy type moves. Weavile is very obtainable, having been featured in many events and evolving from a common Pokémon, so most players already have a couple powered up. Snarl and Foul Play are the moves your Weavile should know for this raid.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Krookodile with Snarl and Crunch

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Incineroar with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hoopa (Confined) with Astonish and Shadow Ball

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Crunch

Thundurus (Therian) with Bite and Thunderbolt

Salamence with Bite and Draco Meteor

Zamazenta (Hero of Many Battles) with Snarl and Crunch

Alolan Muk with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Xurkitree with Spark and Discharge

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Crunch

Tornadus (Incarnate) with Bite and Dark Pulse

Galarian Moltres with Sucker Punch and Payback

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Night Slash

Thundurus (Incarnate) with Astonish and Crunch

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Salamence with Bite and Draco Meteor

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Arcanine with Snarl and Crunch

Shadow Skuntank with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Shadow Feraligatr with Bite and Hydro Cannon

Note: Shadow Tyranitar outperforms all counters except Mega Gengar and Mega Houndoom. Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Raikou, Shadow Mewtwo, and Shadow Weavile all perform on par with top counters.

More details

Under ideal conditions, it is possible for two top level trainers to beat Mega Banette. However, as this is a Mega Raid, you'll want to prioritize beating it faster over doing the most damage. If you're a lower level player or lacking the best counters, I would aim for a party of four or more.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Fog will boost Mega Banette's Ghost type moves, as well as Ghost and Dark type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Fairy type move

Rain will boost its Electric type move

Don’t miss your chance to catch Mega Banette in Pokémon Go!

Mega Banette will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!