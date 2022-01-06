While you can catch plenty of Pokémon in the wild and hatch plenty of Pokémon in Eggs in Pokémon Go, Raid Battles are where you get some of the best and most powerful Pokémon in the game. While some of the Raid bosses are common and weak, Raids are also one of few ways to encounter Legendary Pokémon, Mega Pokémon, and certain rare species.
Which Pokémon, you ask? Well, the line-up changes pretty often. Each new event brings new and different Raid Bosses, and Niantic frequently changes them up just for fun. Lucky for you, we've got the whole list right here, and be sure to chek out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you're fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
- Note: Any Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny is indicated by an asterisk.
Mega Raids in Pokémon Go
On August 27, 2020, Niantic introduced Mega Evolution and with it Mega Raids. Mega Raids are a class unto themselves, providing some of the most challenging battles yet. Mega Pokémon get a massive stat boost, and in some cases new typing as well. Starting June 1, 2021, only one Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids at a time.
If you need help with January's Mega Raids, we have the following guides:
- Mega Abomasnow* Mega Raid Guide (2+ Trainers)
- Mega Aerodactyl* Mega Raid Guide (3+ Trainers)
After completing any of these Mega Raids, you will be rewarded with the chance to catch the normal version of that Pokémon, as well as a bunch of Mega Energy - the species specific currency used to Mega Evolve your own Pokémon. The amount of Mega Energy you win is based on how quickly you can complete the Mega Raid so you want to invite as many people as possible to these Raids. Additionally, Mega Raids can give you Shiny Pokémon, unlike encountering these evolved Pokémon normally.
Like other Raids, Mega Raids also rotate out. Currently, you cannot battle in the following Mega Raids right now:
- Mega Venusaur* Mega Raid Guide (4+ Trainers)
- Mega Charizard X* Mega Raid Guide (3+ Trainers)
- Mega Charizard Y* Mega Raid Guide (3+ Trainers)
- Mega Blastoise* Mega Raid Guide (5+ Trainers)
- Mega Gengar* Mega Raid Guide (4+ Trainers)
- Mega Steelix* Mega Raid Guide (4+ Trainers)
- Mega Absol* Mega Raid Guide (2+ Trainers)
- Mega Altaria* Mega Raid Guide (4+ Trainers)
- Mega Gyarados* Mega Raid Guide (3+ Trainers)
- Mega Ampharos* Mega Raid Guide (3 Trainers)
- Mega Beedrill* Mega Raid Guide (2+ Trainers)
- Mega Pidgeot* Mega Raid Guide (3+ Trainers)
- Mega Slowbro* Mega Raid Guide (3+ Trainers)
- Mega Houndoom* Mega Raid Guide (2+ Trainers)
- Mega Manectric* Mega Raid Guide (3+ Trainers)
- Mega Lopunny* Mega Raid Guide (4+ Trainers)
Five Star Raids in Pokémon Go
The Five Star tier is typically reserved for Legendary Pokémon and usually the most sought after of public Raids. They're more difficult to beat than lower star ratings, but if you have enough players to do it, the rewards at this level are the best. Right now, Kyurem has taken over Legendary Raids and for the first time in Pokémon Go, it can be Shiny! After Kyurem's run, Heatran will be available from January 7 to 15. Then from January 15 to 24, Genesect will be available with its Shock Drive, followed by Regice through the end of the month.
- If you need help beating Kyurem*, check out our Kyurem* raid guide.
- If you need help preparing for Heatran*, check out our Heatran* raid guide
- If you need help preparing for Genesect*, check out our Genesect* raid guide
- If you need help preparing for Regice*, check out our Regice* raid guide
Additionally, if you want to prep your counters in advanced, you can find all of our Legendary and Mythical Raid guides here:
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo*
- Raikou*
- Entei*
- Suicune*
- Lugia*
- Ho-Oh*
- Regirock*
- Registeel*
- Latias* and Latios*
- Kyogre*
- Groudon*
- Rayquaza*
- Deoxys*
- Uxie*
- Mesprit*
- Azelf*
- Dialga*
- Palkia*
- Regigigas*
- Origin Forme Giratina*
- Altered Forme Giratina*
- Cresselia*
- Darkrai*
- Cobalion*
- Terrakion*
- Virizion*
- Incarnate Forme Tornadus*
- Therian Forme Tornadus
- Incarnate Forme Thundurus*
- Therian Forme Thundurus
- Reshiram*
- Zekrom*
- Incarnate Forme Landorus*
- Therian Forme Landorus
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zacian (Hero of Many Battles forme)
- Zamazenta (Hero of Many Battles forme)
Three Star Raids in Pokémon Go
Three Star Raids are fairly easy to take down, and many high-level players can do them with just one or two buddies. Still, they're worth a decent chunk of XP and other rewards. The current line up of Three Star Raid Bosses include:
- Dewgong (2 Trainers)
- Blaziken (1+ Trainer)
- Flygon (1+ Trainer)
- Walrein (2 Trainers)
One Star Raids in Pokémon Go
Just about any player able to Raid can solo a One Star. These are all super easy, and unless this is one of your very first Raids, you'll spend more time waiting on the counter for the battle to start than you'll actually spend in the battle itself. However, if you need to complete a lot of Raids fast, these are the ones you want to aim for. Plus, they provide the easiest way to get some of the rarer first stage Pokémon.
- Dratini*
- Sneasal
- Makuhita*
- Timburr*
- Fletchling*
Raid Invitations and Remote Raids in Pokémon Go
As the global pandemic slowed Pokémon Go play and Raids in particular during the early part of 2020, Niantic began to implement new features to make Raids more accessible. Now Trainers can purchase Remote Raid Passes, which allow them to take part in Raids that aren't within range for a normal Raid Pass. These Remote Raid Passes will let you join in any Raid you can see on the screen. Additionally, Remote Raid Passes allow you to join into any Raid a Friend invites you to. Raid Invitations were added shortly after Remote Raid Passes, allowing Trainers to invite up to five of their Friends to join in a Raid from anywhere in the world.
EX Raids in Pokémon Go
An Exclusive or EX Raid is a special sort of Raid you can only participate in by invitation. Invitations are given to players who battle at EX eligible Gyms during a time of high traffic with some small bit of luck on top. Otherwise, invitations can be shared between Ultra and Best Friends. If you have a high-level friend who gets one, they can invite you to the EX Raid as well. The last EX Raid Boss was Regigigas, the leader of the Regi Titans Trio; however, Niantic has currently suspended EX Raids in the interests of public health concerns.
No more Four and Two Star Raids in Pokémon Go
Prior to Mega Raids being released, Pokémon Go had two other Raid types: Four Star Raids and Two Star Raids. Four Star Raids were combined with Three Star Raids, while Two Star Raids were combined with One Star Raids. The difficulty remained at Three and One Star levels, while increasing the rewards, making all of these battles more accessible.
Raid Questions?
Do you have any questions about which Pokémon are in Raids right now? Is there a Pokémon you're hoping will come to the line up next? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check guide our Complete Pokédex, to be sure you're well equipped for your Pokémon journey!
