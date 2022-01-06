While you can catch plenty of Pokémon in the wild and hatch plenty of Pokémon in Eggs in Pokémon Go, Raid Battles are where you get some of the best and most powerful Pokémon in the game. While some of the Raid bosses are common and weak, Raids are also one of few ways to encounter Legendary Pokémon, Mega Pokémon, and certain rare species. Which Pokémon, you ask? Well, the line-up changes pretty often. Each new event brings new and different Raid Bosses, and Niantic frequently changes them up just for fun. Lucky for you, we've got the whole list right here, and be sure to chek out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you're fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! Note: Any Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny is indicated by an asterisk. Mega Raids in Pokémon Go

Three Star Raids are fairly easy to take down, and many high-level players can do them with just one or two buddies. Still, they're worth a decent chunk of XP and other rewards. The current line up of Three Star Raid Bosses include: Dewgong (2 Trainers)

Blaziken (1+ Trainer)

Flygon (1+ Trainer)

Walrein (2 Trainers) One Star Raids in Pokémon Go

Just about any player able to Raid can solo a One Star. These are all super easy, and unless this is one of your very first Raids, you'll spend more time waiting on the counter for the battle to start than you'll actually spend in the battle itself. However, if you need to complete a lot of Raids fast, these are the ones you want to aim for. Plus, they provide the easiest way to get some of the rarer first stage Pokémon. Dratini*

Sneasal

Makuhita*

Timburr*

Fletchling* Raid Invitations and Remote Raids in Pokémon Go

As the global pandemic slowed Pokémon Go play and Raids in particular during the early part of 2020, Niantic began to implement new features to make Raids more accessible. Now Trainers can purchase Remote Raid Passes, which allow them to take part in Raids that aren't within range for a normal Raid Pass. These Remote Raid Passes will let you join in any Raid you can see on the screen. Additionally, Remote Raid Passes allow you to join into any Raid a Friend invites you to. Raid Invitations were added shortly after Remote Raid Passes, allowing Trainers to invite up to five of their Friends to join in a Raid from anywhere in the world. EX Raids in Pokémon Go