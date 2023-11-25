Save big on these Cyber Monday controller deals to game on your iPhone, iPad, and more
Take control of some big discounts.
Apple’s lineup of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more have the ability to benefit a bunch of users — from working on projects and keeping in touch with friends, to helping them achieve everyday tasks, such as the accessibility features that are readily available. When it comes to gaming, and you’re looking to stream something to your device such as Xbox Game Pass, or taking advantage of the best Apple Arcade games out there, you’ll need a new controller to get the most out of it. With Cyber Monday live, now is the perfect time to look into this.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday controller deals
The type of controller that’s right for you depends on how you plan on using it. If you want to extend your iPhone 15 Pro Max into a gaming console, for instance, you may want a controller grip. If you plan on playing with Apple TV, a Bluetooth controller would be the best option.
Backbone One |
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
The Backbone One, as far as I’m concerned, is the absolute best iPhone controller grip you can buy. Basing its design on the PS5 Remote, it looks clean, feels nice, and it’s durable enough to take on the go. If you have a recent iPhone, this will likely be a bit better value than the PlayStation Portal and a little more convenient too.
Xbox Controller |
$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
The Xbox controller is one of the very best ever made. Featuring a tactile D-Pad, a fantastic aesthetic, and a great feel in the hands, it’s ideal to pair with an Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, or Mac.
8BitDo Ultimate |
$69.99 $59.49 at Amazon
My colleague, Daryl, swears by 8BitDo, claiming he would pick them over a PS5 or Xbox controller any day. The 8BitDo Ultimate stands out from the others here, thanks to its charging dock, anti-drift sticks, and custom profiles you can switch between on the fly. Thanks to the 8BitDo Ultimate app, it’s compatible with all Apple products running iOS 11, iPadOS 11, and macOS 11 or later.
Amazon Luna |
$69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Luna controller took me by surprise when I first tried it, thanks to its sturdy feel, satisfying buttons, and excellent connectivity. Though the Luna service itself is a pretty decent streaming subscription, you can use this controller as a normal Bluetooth controller without it. It also has built-in Alexa functionality, meaning you can play games and listen to music with just your voice.
