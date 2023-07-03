The best Mac game of all time is in the Steam Summer Sale at its lowest-ever price

We talk a lot about whether or not Macs are good for gaming , but when it comes to the top titles making their way to Apple’s computers, it can be a hit-or-miss affair.

So when one of the all-time greats not only hits Mac, but gets a big discount in the Steam Summer Sale, not only should you be excited, but you should be reaching for your wallet too.

And games don’t come any better than Disco Elysium: The Final Cut . It’s not only a great detective game. It’s not only a great RPG. It’s not even only the best Mac game of all time, in my humble opinion — it’s one of the best games ever, period.

Right now, you can get the game for $9.99 / £8.74 . That’s the lowest price it’s ever been on Steam, a giant saving of 75%. Don’t miss out.

An RPG unlike any other

To talk too much about Disco Elysium is to rob the game of its secrets and magic, but here’s the developer blurb:

“Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is a groundbreaking role-playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.”

That barely scratches the surface of what makes the game so special. Here’s a game with basically no combat, a library’s worth of text and dialogue, and one of the strangest progression systems you’ll see in any role-playing game.

On paper it sounds like a chore: what do you do if there’s no combat? You’re telling me you talk to your own mind for 50% of the game? You can die in the first five minutes via accidental hanging??? But in reality, it’s an absolute hoot — smart, hilarious, and truly open in how you can approach the mystery of the game’s central murder, it’s full of incredible characters, a gorgeous painterly art style, and a sublime soundtrack from cult musicians Sea Power . It’s totally unique and absolutely unforgettable.

Don’t just take my word for it — Disco Elysium has been crowned the best computer game of all time ever since its initial release on PC back in 2019, according to the experts at PC Gamer.

Crack the case before it’s gone

The promo sale runs until July 13, so you’ve got a whole ten days to pick up Disco Elysium at this steal of a price.

And it’s just one point in what’s turning out to be a great summer for Mac gaming. Not only have we had the long-awaited release of No Man’s Sky , but also heard word that Hideo Kojima is bringing new games and Death Stranding to Mac .