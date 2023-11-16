This Logitech Mechanical keyboard is $50 off on Amazon right now and it sounds super satisfying.
Sounds and looks great.
I’ve always been particular about keyboards. They have to have a satisfying sound and, thanks to my big hands, need to be spaced out the right amount to avoid misclicks. Due to a great price point, solid features, and tough durability, Logitech has become one of my favorite mid-range keyboard companies around, and today’s deal will get you one of the best for an excellent price.
With $50 off, the Logitech G513 is a great choice for any desk at just $99.99, and I’m tempted to finally make the upgrade. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the keyboard, it’s still a solid saving for those looking to get a top-quality deck on their desk.
$50 off
Logitech G513 |
$149.99 $99.99
The Logitech G513 keyboard is great for a gaming setup due to its tactile mechanical switches, Memory Foam palm rest, and USB pass-through capabilities. It also comes in a great aluminum top with bright, customizable RGB.
Not only is the G513 a solid keyboard itself, but the gaming-focused software makes the package even more attractive. You can toggle Game Mode to disable the Windows key and onboard memory means you can set up RGB profiles to flit between colors on the fly. It looks pretty but, if it's a little too much for you, you can always turn it off and admire the black frame by itself.
The USB passthrough also means that you can plug a mouse straight into the keyboard or charge your phone without having to plug it into the PC itself. This is a nice little touch that can lead to a more streamlined desk experience. You no longer have to drape wires around your keyboard and can just plug it straight into it.
Of course, the best bit of the keyboard is the sound each keypress makes as the switch engages with a satisfying click. The palm rest is also a nice touch that helps those who plan on using their keyboard for a long time. With all this in mind, it might be time to finally upgrade.
