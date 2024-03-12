Two new Apple Vision Pro games headline April's Apple Arcade offering — Crossy Road Castle, Solitaire Stores, and more coming next month

If you have somehow made your way through all the best Apple Arcade games and are looking for something else to occupy your time, you are in luck, as long as you’re willing to wait a few weeks.

Announced today, there are five new titles coming to Apple Arcade in April, including two for Apple Vision Pro .

First up is Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop , a sequel to the Puyo Puyo games. It’s a falling block puzzle classic, where you have to drop down sequences of colors to match and eventually clear off a board. Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop has an original story, multiplayer mode, and 24 playable characters.

Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ is also coming to Apple Arcade. An updated version of the 2011 Super Monsters Ate My Condo, it’s a puzzler where you have to match condos by their color to get high scores.

Finally, Sago Mini Trips+ will also be arriving on Apple Arcade — A collection of Sago Mini games. Designed for kids to learn maths and solve puzzles, it tasks players with taking tips in cars, boats, planes, and trains.

All three of these titles will be available from April 4, with two more Apple Vision Pro games available on April 25

The Spatial games coming to Apple Arcade

Crossy Road Castle is a cooperative climber where players have to go up an infinite growing tower to get the highest score possible. Given it is an Apple Vision Pro spatial game , it is controlled with intuitive hand gestures. The standard version is already available to play so you can get ready to beat all your friends when the spatial version launches on April 25.

Another game available to play on traditional devices, Solitaire Stories is also getting a spatial port. A fairly normal card game, Solitaire Stories allows you to pinch and move cards around in your physical space. This feels like a good companion to Game Room, which allows users to play classic board games.

Game Room , Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit will all be getting updates in April. If you already have Apple Vision Pro, now might be a good time to get that Apple Arcade subscription. For more Apple Arcade game recommendations, check out my weekly gaming column, Pips and Pixels .