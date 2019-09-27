Pokémon GO has today announced via Twitter that Genetic Pokémon Mewtwo will be returning to Pokemon GO.

Trainers! The Genetic Pokémon Mewtwo will return to Raids with the special move Psystrike. Mark your calendars for a special makeup Legendary Raid Hour on October 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time! pic.twitter.com/qPL1KPioh9

The Legendary Raid Hour wil take place on October 8, between 6pm and 7pm local time. The new comes in wake of outcry yesterday, after it was revealed that there had been a large reduction in cluster spawns and an overhaul of some spawning locations in general. Many users on Reddit reported seeing a marked decreased of Pokémon, Niantic is yet to comment on the update.

Previously Pokémon GO announced on September 20 that Genetic Mewtwo would be returning to EX Raids as of September 25. Niantic previoulsy cancelled a Raid hour scheduled on September 18 due to technical difficulties.