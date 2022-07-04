Any saving on a MacBook is one that should perk your ears up - particularly when it's as big as $250. The MacBook Pro M1 now starts at $1050 at BestBuy this July 4, and given it's now the outgoing model prices might only last as long as stock levels do.

$250 off MacBook Pro M1 What is now effectively last year's model, the MacBook Pro M1 is still an excellent performer. It's got the same impeccable build quality as the newer model, as well as the same Retina display. The base 256GB model is now $1050, while the slightly bigger 512GB version is $1250. 256GB $1050 at BestBuy

512GB $1050 at BestBuy

The M1 MacBook Pro may not be Apple's most recent MacBook, but it is still an incredible option for those looking for a more powerful MacBook. The Liquid Retina screen is exactly the same as the newest model, and the 16-hour battery will keep you going for a long time. While it's not as impressive as M2, the previous version of Apple silicon, M1, keeps up with modern computing just fine. It's quick enough for most applications, including light video editing and photo editing, and its' extremely fast RAM makes multitasking a doddle.

It's not perfect - the two thunderbolt USB-C ports on the side are fast, but once you've taken one up with the charging port you've only one port left for any peripherals you might want to hook up. Grabbing a USB dongle is something with any modern laptop you'll have to be used to it anyway, but remembering to toss one in your bag should become second nature. Looking for the best MacBook Pro USB-C dongle? We've got you covered. If you're looking for something a little more powerful, then B&H Photo has you covered - they've got $200 off the 2021 MacBook Pro line.

$200 off MacBook Pro 2021 The MacBook Pro 2021 features the more powerful M1 Pro and Max chips, that rival those found in many desktop computers. B&H Photo has $200 off the entire range in both screen sizes, and numerous chip and storage options. From $1799 at B&H Photo