This year, almost all of us are doing more video calls and meetings than ever before. It's been a wild year, and it's unclear when we'll all be able to communicate in person again. That's why you should have a good webcam for your Mac or PC, but you don't need to shell out a ton of money either. This webcam from Hrayzan delivers crystal clear 1080p video, and you can get it for just $30 at Amazon.

This webcam delivers clear 1080p HD video, so you appear sharp on your video calls and streams. The universal clip works with all kinds of computers, and you even get a tripod. There is also a privacy cover.

Thanks to the pandemic, people are making more video calls than ever before. While you may think that the built-in webcam on your computer may be enough, it usually isn't, especially on most Macs (until recently). Everyone should pick up a dedicated, standalone webcam, because they usually deliver better image quality than your built-in option, allow you to change the angle, and some even have privacy covers when not in use.

The Hrayzan 1080p HD Webcam is a good affordable option to pick up right now. This webcam is easy to set up with plug-and-play, so no additional drivers or software is necessary. You get crisp 1080p HD video with a 110-degree wide angle lens, so more of the scene fits into your view. This makes the webcam great for your Zoom or Google Meet video calls for school or work, and if you're a streamer, it does a fantastic job for that too.

The universal clip on the Hrayzan 1080p HD Webcam means you can use this with pretty much any computer, including laptops. They also throw in a tripod, so you can even set it up from a different perspective. A built-in privacy cover goes over the lens when you're not using it, so your privacy is protected.

This is a killer deal for a great and affordable webcam, so don't miss out. And while you're at it, make sure to check out other great Black Friday deals, especially the Apple Black Friday deals we've rounded up.