With Black Friday now very much happening, there are deals to be had far and wide on all manner of tech hardware. One such example is this great line of savings on Kodak photo hardware. Right now you can score 30% off this entire range of Kodak instant cameras and portable photo printers, which are perfect for iPhone photography and sharing your memories.

There are three main products in the deal. The KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer for iPhone & Android is just $69.99 and works as an Instant Digital printer for sharing your smartphone photos with just a few easy steps. It's pocket-sized and has a popout design for when you're using it. The printer connects to an iPhone or Android phone using Bluetooth, and the Smile app found in Google Play and the App Store. There's even an editing tool so you can tweak and tinker with your photos before you print them. An inkless printer, the photos are waterproof and you don't need to replace the ink in the printer ever!

There's also the KODAK Smile Instant Print Digital Camera, a 10MP instant camera with a 2x3 printer, again inkless. This means you can take photos in 10MP quality and print them on the spot, the device is also rechargeable so you don't have to replace the batteries. This is the perfect gift this holiday season.

Finally, there's the KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera a larger instant digital camera complete with autofocus and Bluetooth connectivity for iOS and Android. It also has a microSD memory card slot so you can save your pictures for a later date!