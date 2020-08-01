Travel is difficult right now, but you can still start preparing for future adventures. If you would like to learn the language of your next destination, FunEasyLearn can help. This highly-rated app has 320 topics and over 11,000 words, which you pick up through fun interactive lessons.
Right now, you can get lifetime access to one language course for just $39 — that is 84% off the full price.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/N_YSvkzcVVI
Covering 34 different languages with 10 levels of difficulty, FunEasyLearn is the ultimate language learning tool. Rated at 4.7 stars on the App Store, the app teaches you real-world vocabulary via native speaker audio and beautiful visuals.
FunEasyLearn also uses speech recognition to provide feedback on your accent, and you can practice listening, reading, and talking through 30 mini-games. The app covers English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Chinese, and many other languages.
Lifetime subscriptions are usually priced at $249, but you can get started today for just $39.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Review: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the version of the game you'll want
Thinking about getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Nintendo Switch? Is it worth getting despite how it's not a completely new game? We'll explain.
Apple's new gift cards now work in Apple Stores and in the App Store
After years of offering two different types of gift cards – one for stores, one for digital services – Apple has now brought them both together.
Apple confirms that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed
In its Q3 2020 earnings call with investors, Apple confirmed that its 2020 lineup of iPhones will launch “a few weeks later” than usual.
How to Get the Apple Watch Link Bracelet Look for Less
The timeless look of the link bracelet can be yours for a fraction of the price. We’ll show you how!