While I have a ton of headphones and earbuds at my desk day-to-day, there is one pair that I use the most above all else: the HyperX Cloud Mix. And you can get a great Prime Day deal on the HyperX Cloud Mix — normally these headphones are about $200, but you can get them for $130 right now!

HyperX Cloud Mix is marketed as a gaming headset, but you can use it for pretty much everything, from music to calls to gaming to movies. It's comfortable, has a detachable boom mic, and works in wired and Bluetooth modes.

While I have the Rose Gold HyperX Cloud Mix, which seems to have been discontinued (from what I can tell), HyperX still sells the classic black version of the Cloud Mix. Honestly, if rose gold wasn't your thing, then the black version should be perfect for you.

Despite the fact that HyperX is a gaming company, and the HyperX Cloud Mix is labeled as a gaming headset, it's still a fantastic pair of headphones for everyone. In fact, I use it every single day at my desk for work here at iMore. My HyperX Cloud Mix is how I listen to my music while writing, as well as listening in on team meetings and presentations at my desk. The standard 3.5mm cable also lets you use the headset with your Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

I prefer to use it in wired mode with my computer, but the HyperX Cloud Mix also has Bluetooth, so you can pair it up with your iPhone, iPad, or computer. If you use the HyperX Cloud Mix in Bluetooth mode, the battery can last around 20 hours on a single charge, and only takes 2-hours or less to fully charge up. I've gone days between charges, so it does last a while, depending on your usage. However, it still uses micro-USB for charging, which is getting a little long in the tooth at this point.

Since the HyperX Cloud Mix is a gaming headset, it has a detachable boom mic that you can use for calls and chats. The boom mic is geared for voice chat during gaming sessions, but it also works great for video and regular phone calls too. The boom mic is also flexible, so you can adjust it however you'd like. If you don't want to use the boom mic, the HyperX Cloud Mix also has a built-in mic, making it great for wireless mode.

In terms of sound quality, the HyperX Cloud Mix sounds pretty good, considering the price point. It may not have active noise cancellation, but it does have rich, hi-resolution frequency ranges from 10Hz to 40kHz. When I listen to music, I get nice depth and details in the audio — nothing sounds tinny or muddled. For the price, you are getting some great sound quality. It may not have ANC, but it's still fairly immersive audio.

Lastly, these headphones are comfortable. I literally wear them for hours every single day, and I do not get any discomfort from them, even after extended wear. I often forget that I have them on, even. The HyperX Cloud Mix headphones have plush leather ear cups and padding, including the headband. They are also fully adjustable, so you should have no issues with fit.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to find the Rose Gold colorway for the HyperX Cloud Mix anymore. But the black color is a classic that will go with pretty much any setup or outfit.