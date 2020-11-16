Now that you have your new iPhone 12 , 12 mini , 12 Pro , or 12 Pro Max in hand, it's time to make sure that you have the right charging accessories for it. One of our favorite brands for all things charging-related is Anker, and right now you can get a few of their chargers, power banks, cables, and power strips on sale at Amazon for up to 48% off, ahead of Black Friday .

Anker is one of our favorite brands for charging accessories, and a nice selection of Anker products are on sale right now at Amazon, starting at $11.

Since Apple decided to not include a charging brick in your new iPhone 12 box, you're basically left to fend for yourself. Apple did give you a USB-C to Lightning cable, but of course, Apple cables aren't the best. Anker's Powerline+ II Nylon Braided Cable is a much better alternative, and right now it's available for $13 (49% off from the regular $25 price). This cable is 6-feet long, and it's much more durable thanks to the braided nylon material. All of Anker's cables are MFi certified, and the ends are reinforced to prevent fray. I've been using a Powerline+ II cable for over a year now, and it's still going strong.

But what's that? You don't have a charging brick for that shiny new USB-C to Lightning cable? Don't worry, Anker has you covered on that front too with the PowerCore Fusion III PIQ 3.0 18W USB-C charger. This charger is about the size of a standard MacBook charger, and it has one USB-C PD port and as well as a regular USB-A. While the 18W output won't get you the super fast charging results that Apple promises with a 20W charger, this one still charges quickly enough. And if you need power to go, this one doubles as a portable power bank as well! All of your bases are covered with this one.

If you don't really care for fast charging and still have your old Lightning cable with USB-A, then you should consider picking up the Quick Charge 3.0 65W 5-port USB Wall Charger. This provides a solid 65W of power, and it has a total of five standard USB-A ports, so you can charge up to five devices simultaneously. Two of the ports will give you Quick Charge power, while the others are standard speed. The charger will detect what is the best possible speed for each device.

For those who need portable power, then the Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger is a great choice. This battery pack holds 10000mAh of power, which should be enough to fully charge up your iPhone 12 at least twice. It features one USB-C PD port, one standard USB-A port, and also has Qi-capable wireless charging at 10W max output. For a home wireless charging solution, Anker's PowerWave 10 Dual Pad is less than $30 (33% off from $44) and can charge up to two iPhones (or other smartphones) simultaneously.

And if you need a new surge protector around the house, then consider the Anker USB C Surge Protector Power Strip. It has a 6.6-foot long cord, so it can go pretty much anywhere you need it to. You get six outlets in the power strip, along with two USB-A ports and one USB-C PD port. The USB-C port delivers 30W output, so you would be able fast charge your iPhone 12 with this power strip alone. And to top it all off, the 45-degree plug is small and doesn't take up much space, so you can still use the other outlet in the wall.

These are just a few of the Anker products that are currently on sale on Amazon right now. A lot of us here at iMore use Anker products each and every day, and it's one of our favorite brands when it comes to power-related accessories. These prices are great and hard to beat, so if you need some upgrades on your chargers and power strips, right now is the time to buy!

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Make sure to keep checking back up until Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the best tech deals!