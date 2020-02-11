What you need to know
- Apple has launched its newest Apple Pay promotion.
- Customers can get $15 off purchases of $29.99 or more at 1-800-Flowers.
- Purchases must be made through the 1-800-Flowers website or app.
Valentine's Day is only a few days away, and Apple has a new Apple Pay promotion to help you out with some last-minute shopping. The company emailed customers today with the latest Apple Pay promotion with 1-800-Flowers which gets your $15 off a purchase of $29.99 or more if you use Apple Pay at checkout between today and Valentine's Day.
You can take advantage of the offer by either shopping on the 1-800-Flowers app or through 1800Flowers.com. You must remember to enter the promo code PAYFASTER and pay using Apple Pay in order to get the discount.
"Use Apple Pay and get $15 off a purchase of $29.99 or more in the 1-800-Flowers app or on 1800Flowers.com when you use the promo code PAYFASTER, through February 14."
The email does note that this offer is not available at "retail company stores or franchise stores" and that it expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on February 14, 2020. If you need help in redeeming the offer, 1-800-Flowers is encouraging customers to call their customer service team.
"Offer not valid at 1800Flowers.com retail company stores or franchise stores. For questions about how to order from 1800Flowers.com, call 1-800-Flowers® customer service at 1-800-356-9377. Offer is valid through February 14, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. EST. Offer can be redeemed at 1800Flowers.com desktop site, mobile site, and iOS app."
If you'd like to take advantage of this offer, hop over to the 1-800-Flowers website or download the iOS app today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
