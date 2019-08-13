This error usually happens when Apple's servers are being slammed; patience and persistence win out. Here's how we got iCloud Music Library to work.
How to enable Music Library on your iPhone and iPad
- Launch Settings from the Home screen.
- Tap Music
- Toggle Sync Library to On.
- Choose if you want to Keep Music or Delete & Replace your library. (I prefer Keep Music so nothing is deleted).
- If you get the error again, dismiss it.
- Repeat steps 3-4 until it works.
You may have to wait a while and repeat, in case the servers are really getting slammed.
Questions?
Did this fix your problem? Let me know if it works for you!
