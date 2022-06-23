What you need to know
- "Prehistoric Planet" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The five-part documentary series takes viewers into the lives of the dinosaurs.
- Apple has shared a new clip that takes viewers on location to see how the documentary was shot.
"Prehistoric Planet" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
To celebrate the series, Apple has released a new clip that takes viewers behind the documentary series to see how it was filmed. Like a nature documentary today, the crew shows how they went to extremes to shoot on location. You can watch the clip below:
Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas, and skies.
The celebrated series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, scored by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
Rolling out with one new episode per day, "Prehistoric Planet" combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC ("The Lion King," "The Jungle Book"). "Prehistoric Planet" presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, "Prehistoric Planet" brings Earth's history to life like never before.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, you can check it out below:
"Prehistoric Planet" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
If you're wanting to pick up an Apple TV along with Apple TV+, check out our list of the Best Apple deals for Prime Day.
