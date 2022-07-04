An untitled Godzilla Apple TV+ series has reportedly added five new people to its cast including one of the stars of Pachinko, another Apple TV show.

The new Godzilla show is set to take place after "the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco," with the series set to explore "family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch." That already sounds pretty great and is sure to be another must-watch Apple TV+ show, but there's more to get excited about — five new cast additions.

THR reports that Pachinko star Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski have all signed on for the project. Sawai will play Cate, "a teacher and G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a secret." Watabe will play a character called Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative and curious young man who wants to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father."

As for the others, they'll play a mix of office workers who wished they were secret agents and actual agents who know what they're doing.

Clemons (Transparent, Zack Snyder's Justice League) will play May, an American expatriate who uses a roguish exterior to protect both herself and others. Tippett (Mare of Easttown) will play Tim, an office worker who dreams of secret agent adventure. Laswoski (Versailles) plays Duvall, an expert agent with unwavering confidence in herself and her skillset.

We're still some way from being able to watch the new show, but it's set to take place in a story universe that includes 2014's Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island from 2017, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. If that isn't enough to get the pulse racing, I don't know what to say to you.

