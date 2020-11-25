Nomad is already days into its Black Friday sale but that isn't stopping the company from offering even more savings with limited-run collections. The company has announced a 48-hour sale that takes 40% off accessories designed for those who live the van life.
Our second Black Friday collection is The Vanlifer. This collection was designed for those whose home is where they park it. Whether you are a weekend warrior who is always hitting the road or a full-time van lifer making it happen on the go, this is the collection for you. The Nomad team selected these products based on firsthand experience living out of vans and other vehicles: sometimes in the Nomad parking lot and sometimes on long road trips.
In addition to the 48-hour sale, Nomad is still running 30% sitewide through Tuesday, Dec. 2. Customers who want to take advantage of the sale won't need a promo or discount code — just log on and grab some major savings. In addition, Nomad has also added even more gear to their outlet section which offers savings of up to 70%.
- Modern love: Modern Slim Strap for Apple Watch
- iPhone patina: Rugged Case for iPhone 12
- Rugged pros: Rugged Case for AirPods Pro
- USB-C all the things: Universal Cable USB-C
Modern love: Modern Slim Strap for Apple Watch
The Modern Slim Strap is made out of natural Horween leather from the United States that develops a rich patina over time. It features a polished stainless steel buckle and lugs and works with all Apple Watch models.
iPhone patina: Rugged Case for iPhone 12
The Rugged Case for the iPhone is built from a rustic brown Horween leather from the U.S. that also offers 10-foot drop protection. The case is compatible with Qi-enabled wireless chargers and also features attachment points to hook on a lanyard.
Rugged pros: Rugged Case for AirPods Pro
The Rugged Case for AirPods Pro is made from natural Horween leather from the U.S. on the outside and a protective microfiber lining on the inside. The case features an integrated light pipe to display the LED charging indicator through the case.
USB-C all the things: Universal Cable USB-C
The Universal USB-C Cable from Nomad supports 100W USB-C PD charging. In addition to USB-C, the cable also features USB-A and Micro-USB adapters. The outer braid and central core are built out of Kevlar® with the alloy connector plugs being built from metal.
Get more great Black Friday deals
Nomad is even making waves beating Apple to the punch with the Base Station Pro, a wireless charger that allows you to lay your device on the charging mat in any direction. It also brought premium Horween leather to the iPad Pro with its Rugged Folio. Check out some of the best deals available on Nomad's website right now:
Nomad makes some of the most premium accessories for Apple devices, and its Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to grab savings up to 40% on its lineup. If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.