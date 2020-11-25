Nomad is already days into its Black Friday sale but that isn't stopping the company from offering even more savings with limited-run collections. The company has announced a 48-hour sale that takes 40% off accessories designed for those who live the van life.

Our second Black Friday collection is The Vanlifer. This collection was designed for those whose home is where they park it. Whether you are a weekend warrior who is always hitting the road or a full-time van lifer making it happen on the go, this is the collection for you. The Nomad team selected these products based on firsthand experience living out of vans and other vehicles: sometimes in the Nomad parking lot and sometimes on long road trips.

In addition to the 48-hour sale, Nomad is still running 30% sitewide through Tuesday, Dec. 2. Customers who want to take advantage of the sale won't need a promo or discount code — just log on and grab some major savings. In addition, Nomad has also added even more gear to their outlet section which offers savings of up to 70%.

Get more great Black Friday deals

Nomad is even making waves beating Apple to the punch with the Base Station Pro, a wireless charger that allows you to lay your device on the charging mat in any direction. It also brought premium Horween leather to the iPad Pro with its Rugged Folio. Check out some of the best deals available on Nomad's website right now:

Nomad makes some of the most premium accessories for Apple devices, and its Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to grab savings up to 40% on its lineup. If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.