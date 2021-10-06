Sure, Prime Day is still a couple months away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then for some fantastic savings. Amazon is already getting started with its Epic Daily Deals featuring brand new deals every day and consistent ways to save on just about everything. New for today is one of our favorite true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro , on sale for just $159.95. This is an all-new low price for these earbuds, beating out previous deals we've seen by $10. The price is also $40 off its regular street price.

Includes the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth so you get extended range, fewer dropouts, and way better power consumption. The earbuds can last for up to 9 hours on a single charge and 24 hours with the charging case.

These earbuds have consistently been at the top of our list of favorites. They have a great long-lasting battery life that can go for up to nine hours on a single charge, and they fit snugly on your ears thanks to the hook that goes around.

In our review, we gave the Powerbeats Pro earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. Lory Gil said, "Nobody likes a perfect score in a review. It makes the reviewer sound like they're too bias. So, I'm not giving Powerbeats Pro five stars, but it crossed my mind. I've never been happier with a pair of in-ear headphones before." She said at the time these were the best earbuds for anyone that wants Apple's H1 chip but didn't like the AirPods.

That chip is key. With the Class 1 Bluetooth on top of it, you get a very strong connection to your iPhone. It has an extended range and allows for the transmission of great sound. Despite being a wireless connection, you won't even be able to notice any latency or interuption issues. On top of all that, they have a very low power consumption, which explains the long battery life.

In addition to the nine hours of listening time you get, the Powerbeats Pro also come with a charging case which can extend that time to up to 24 hours before you ever have to plug in. Thanks to its fast charging technology, you can get 1.5 hours of playback after just five minutes when the battery is low. That's important if you forgot to charge them over night and just need a quick boost to get you through your workout.