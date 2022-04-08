Apple TV+ has confirmed that the second season of Greatness Code will premiere on Friday, May 13. The streamer has also confirmed the athletes that will be featured through the season including Marcus Rashford, Bubba Wallace, and more.

Greatness Code is a short-form docuseries that focuses on what makes the world's greatest athletes do what they do. The second season will feature six athletes across six episodes.

In "Greatness Code," iconic athletes pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. A stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, this short-form docuseries sheds new light on the sports legends you thought you knew.

The athletes featured in this second season include:

Marcus Rashford: English professional footballer and children's campaigner

Russell Wilson: Super Bowl champion NFL quarterback who has played in nine Pro Bowls

Leticia Bufoni: Six-time X Games gold medalist and professional street skateboarder

Scout Bassett: Parapan American track and field champion

Bubba Wallace: First African-American driver to win a race in NASCAR's premier series since 1963

Lindsey Vonn: Four-time World Cup champion alpine ski racer, Olympic gold medal winner, author and entrepreneur

Those looking to check this out on May 13 will need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to do so. The content itself can be watched on anything from an iPhone to a PS5 and all kinds of things in between. If it has an internet connection, there's a very good chance it can stream Apple TV+ shows!

That being said, if you want to enjoy Greatness Code in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.