We all know that salads are good for our health. Now, you can grow your veggies from the comfort of your home all year long, thanks to the AeroGarden Harvest 360. Normally priced at $150, you can get one now for only $85 through Amazon's Cyber Monday promotion. You better hurry, this sale isn't expected to last long.

This great gift comes with six pre-seeded grow pods, including Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge D'iver, and Red Sail plus nutrients.

With the AeroGarden Harvest 360, you can grow up to six plants simultaneously without the need for soil. All you need is water and some love! The kit features a high-performance, full-spectrum 20-watt LED, which results in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests. The control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), and automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system.

