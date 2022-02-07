While working from home is now the new norm for many, there are still times when one wants to get out of the house for a change of scenery. In those situations, you'll want an easy way to carry your MacBook and accessories around town. I certainly don't have a shortage of the best MacBook sleeves and cases to choose from, but personally, I love a good leather sleeve for my MacBook Pro. I had the opportunity to review the Carry-All MacBook Folio from Harber London, and it's definitely a top contender if you're going for minimalism and elegance.

Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio: Price and availability

While you could find select products from Harber London on Amazon, this particular item, the Carry-All MacBook Folio, is only available direct from Harber London. These are made to order, so once you purchase one, it's handmade by one of Harber London's artisans using its signature premium full-grain leather. The Carry-All MacBook Folio comes in three colors: tan, black, or navy. You can also choose from three sizes: Small (up to 12-inch devices), Medium (up to 13- or 14-inch devices), and Large (for 15- to 16-inch devices). Regardless of color or size, the Carry-All MacBook Folio costs $177. Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio: Elegance wrapped up in genuine, premium leather

The Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio is a minimalist sleeve that looks professional and elegant. Each sleeve is handmade by Harber London's artisans using its signature premium full-grain leather, and it is top quality. It's soft and supple, and has a genuine leather scent — this is good stuff! The front of the sleeve has a little bit of a pebble grain texture, while the back is more smooth. Harber London's logo is stamped into the front of the sleeve, but it's overall very subtle. This is a minimalist leather sleeve that looks professional and elegant. The zipper runs along the top and goes down about one-third of the way down on the sides. There are two zipper sliders with leather pulls, making it easy to open and close. While there is no cutout to charge your laptop, it's easy enough to leave an opening in the zipper to plug it in while keeping it protected in the sleeve. On the interior of the Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio, you'll find a soft, 100% wool felt lining. Because it's wool felt, it should not scratch your MacBook as you put it in and take it out of the sleeve. You'll find one leather pocket on the front side of the Carry-All, and leather cutouts to hold a pen or stylus, a passport, and your cards on the other side. These leather pockets and holders will match whatever color you've chosen for the Carry-All, which is a nice touch. The single pocket is the perfect size for carrying a charging brick and cables. Thanks to the "relaxed fit," there is plenty of space for your extra accessories. Since the Carry-All MacBook Folio is what Harber London considers a "relaxed fit," there is plenty of room in the sleeve for some extras. For example, I can fit both my 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 (2020) and my 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) with a Logitech Folio Touch keyboard case in the Carry-All without an issue, so this should be spacious enough for pretty much anything you need. Just be cautious of items that may scratch your MacBook when coming into contact with it (unless you're using a hardshell case, that is).

If I take my MacBook Pro with me on a quick jaunt to the local coffee shop, or even to another room in the house, I think the Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio is perfect for the job. It's roomy enough for my computer and all the extras I may need, and it keeps it safe from everyday scratches and scuffs. Plus, who doesn't appreciate a high-quality leather sleeve? Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio: Be cautious with a bare MacBook

While I don't have an issue with the wool felt lining, not everyone may like it. I usually prefer the plush microfiber linings in cheaper sleeves, but I suppose that the wool does give it more of a premium feel. Still, it may not be everyone's cup of tea. I would also advise some caution when putting your MacBook in and taking it out of the Carry-All. The zipper is metal, so it may scratch the surface of your MacBook if there isn't a good hardshell case on it and you're just rushing. If you have a pen or stylus in the holder, it may also scratch your MacBook without a case, especially if it's metal, so again, be careful.

There is no bump or impact protection, and you'll want to be cautious of scuffs from a pen/stylus and the zipper.

Lastly, as nice as the Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio is, it does lack any kind of bump or impact protection. This isn't exactly what you want to use if you want to just throw it into your bag and go. While you could put it in your backpack, I'd make sure that the backpack has some kind of padding to keep your MacBook extra safe. Otherwise, if you want a sleeve with a bit of bump protection, I'd consider looking elsewhere. Oh, and the Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio is definitely one of the more expensive sleeves I've tried. But that's because these are handmade products with premium leather, made to order, from artisans in Spain. You can definitely see, feel, and even smell the amazing quality of each product. Of course, it's still something to consider if you're on a budget, however. Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio: Competition

Harber London is definitely not the only maker of a high-quality leather MacBook sleeve out there. One of my personal favorites is the Waterfield Designs VERO Leather Sleeve. This is a simple sleeve made with a single hide of premium full-grain leather, and it's perfect for those who like minimalism and elegance. However, this is just a sleeve, and there are no extra pockets or anything for accessories — it's just meant for your MacBook and nothing more. It has an open end with discreet cut-out corners that allow you to charge your MacBook while it's in the sleeve. I've been using this one for years, and it's my go-to laptop sleeve. It's also a bit less than the Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio, as it's only $119. If you're looking for another premium MacBook sleeve that has a smaller price tag, then you can consider the Ekster Laptop Sleeve. It's only $109, and it can hold your 13-inch MacBook and a few accessories with ease. However, its exterior is mostly canvas, with a leather flap and top area, so it's not all leather on the outside. The interior does have a plush microfiber lining, which I honestly would prefer over wool felt. Harber London Carry-All MacBook Folio: Should you buy it?

