Superstar Harrison Ford will be part of Jason Segel's Apple TV+ comedy Show Shrinking, according to a new report.

While Segel will also write the series alongside Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence, all eyes will surely be on Harrison Ford who has now joined the cast according to Variety.

Apple TV+ has yet to formally announce the comedy show, but we already know a fair bit about it. Shrinking will follow Jimmy, Segel's character. Jimmy is a grieving therapist who begins to ignore his ethics and cause his clients to make huge life-changing decisions. Ford will reportedly play a "shrink" on the show.

Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack "blue collar shrink," blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.

Variety notes that the Apple TV+ show will be the first recurring TV starring role for Ford, something that might come as a surprise to some given the sheer longevity of his career.

There is no telling when we can expect Shrinking to come to our TV screens but we can bet it's going to be another must-watch. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to do so, of course, unless you have the Apple One subscription bundle.

