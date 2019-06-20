In case you haven't heard, there's a new game that's taking the world by storm, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite! WB Games and Niantic have teamed up to bring the Wizarding World to life in the real muggle world in which we live. Although Harry Potter: Wizards Unite bares some similarities to Niantic's previous hit — Pokémon GO — it's not the same. This guide will help you get started and familiar with what's available to explore in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Free - Download now What is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an iPhone and Android game created by Niantic Labs — the same developers behind Pokémon GO fame — in conjunction with Warner Bros. It will be an augmented reality (AR) game that will take place in the Harry Potter universe. You may have also heard it called Harry Potter GO, because of the relation to popular Pokémon game, but the actual title is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Casting spells, collecting potions, encountering magical beasts, and even defeating dark wizards or witches, is all part of the Harry Potter universe, and you can do all those things in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite! You'll even need to get up and walk around the world to find points of interest to complete all the tasks set before you and help keep the Wizarding World separate from the muggle world. How do you start Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? When you first load up Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you'll have to sign in with either Google or Facebook, and then accept their terms and conditions. You'll need to put in your name as well as a code name before you can get started. Once you've completed the signup process, the game will take you through a basic tutorial, explaining the core foundation of the game. Basically, the Wizarding World is starting to leak into the muggle world — this is known as The Calamity — and you've been instructed to help contain the magic! A big part of that is by returning a Foundable back to its proper location (I'll explain this in more detail later on) which you do by casting a spell. Once the game guides you through the process of returning your first Foundable, you'll be asked to finish setting up your Ministry ID which you can access by clicking the silhouette of your character in the bottom left of your screen. This Ministry ID lets you change your name, pick out a wand, and even pick your Hogwarts house. None of these decisions affect the game in any way until you reach level six and can pick a profession, which I'll touch on later. Foundables

Foundables are one of the main ways to collect experience and items for your character and are the backbone of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite universe. There are a ton of different Foundables that you need to find and send back to the magical world in order to complete your various registries; however, its not as simple as just finding them. Foundables will appear on the in-game map as you physically walk around in the real world, while their appearance is random, they can often be found around landmarks and points of interest in your neighborhood, town, or city. Some Foundables can only be found in certain weather conditions, time of day, or moon phases in the game. For example, you'll only be able to find a werewolf during a full moon. When you finally find a Foundable, you'll need to cast a spell (likely more than once) in order to send the Foundable back to their locations. Once you've safely sent a Foundable back, it will be added to your registry and give you experience and items you'll need to level up and become more powerful! Casting Spells Casting spells is another huge part of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gameplay. Spells are represented by blueish glowing lines (known as glyphs) that appear on your screen when you can cast a spell to interact with something. You'll see these glyphs in various places in the game including, at inns, in fortresses, and when confronting Foundables. To cast a spell, you'll need to trace the glyph on your screen with your finger. In most cases, the more accurately you do this, the better result you'll get. Speed seems to play a part in how strong your spells are as well, so attempt to trace them fast and precisely to get the best result. Inns

If you've played Pokémon GO, you'll likely think of Inns as Pokéstops. They are places on the map — indicated by small buildings — that a player can enter by tapping on them and once inside receive Spell Energy which is the primary resources you need in the game to cast spells. These small buildings correspond to real-world locations, parks, statues, and other landmarks. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: What are Inns and how do they work? Once inside an Inn, you'll be required to trace a Glyph on your screen to activate the Inn, which will then spin five dishes and award you one randomly. The meal you end up with will award you Spell Energy, which allows you to cast spells in the game. You can only hold 75 Spell Energy at a time in the beginning, so its best to keep it stocked as much as possible. Fortresses Fortresses are found out in the world and are filled with AI controlled foes that players can either take on alone or team up with other players. Each Fortress appears to have 20 floors (or chambers) and each floor is harder than the last, and some even have a level requirements, meaning you have to have someone in your party at least be the minimum level. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: What are Fortresses and how they work? Up to five players can join together to help battle the enemies in a Fortress, and for the higher level chambers, it will likely be necessary. Just remember that more players will increase the difficulty of the enemies in the fortress. In order to beat chambers in a Fortress, you need to defeat all the enemies on that level before the timer runs out. If you run out of time, or you run out of health during a battle, you and your team will lose. Professions One of the more interesting additions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is Professions, which allow you to choose a job in the game. Each job does something a little different and helps you in different ways. All the Professions have different spells, both Passive and Active, that can be used to defeat enemies. What Professions are and how to pick the right one in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite You can't choose a profession until you reach level six, but once you do you can either become an Auror, Magizoologist, or Professor. Each Profession has two types of spells; Passive spells and Active spells. Passive spells are your classic buffs whereas Active spells are spells you cast in battles and during encounters. The Auror profession is all about the Dark Arts. If you choose the Auror path, you will receive bonus damage for fighting Death Eaters, and if you decide to put your skill points into it, the damage bonus you get — especially the critical hit damage — can achieve a huge spec bump. All the skills for Aurors in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Magizoologists are very strong against Magical Beasts, but they are also the healing class. While they get a damage stat bump similar to the Auror — though not as powerful — they have an extra set of spells that make them fantastic allies during fortress battles. All the skills for Magizoologists in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Professors are your all-rounders, your jack-of-all-trades. Not only are they fairly good against most things, but they also have a lot of buff spells. Buffs are specifically designed to boost you and your party members' stats. They will normally make you able to attack or defend a little better for a short period of time. All the skills for Professors in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Greenhouses