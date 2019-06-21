It's clear that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a game with many facets, most of which are designed to get you out and about and playing the game as much as possible. While the game is easy to hop into, there are aspects of it that can be done a certain way to help you maximize your game time and the XP you earn.

Here at iMore, we've been playing since the game released and we've been working on tips and tricks to help you as you start your Wizards Unite Journey. This list is not exhaustive; we will keep adding to it as we find out new things to help you beat the Calamity!

Do it right, not fast

Casting spells in Wizards Unite is your bread and butter. Learning to cast spells well will help you defeat Confoundables quicker, gain more XP from your battle, and use less energy on each battle. It's easy to think though that you need to do each spell as fast as possible to get the best result.

It turns out the turtle was right: Slow and steady really does win the race. When you cast your spell, make sure your movements are smooth and accurate. You need to hit all the specific points on the spell for it to register as a success. By moving too fast you may fail the spell and lose the spell energy that goes with it!

Now that isn't to say you shouldn't try to be quick. The green bar at the top does get lower as time goes down, and it's harder to get a masterful cast if you have the gauge too low, but smooth and accurate is much more important. Speed will come with practice.

Move towards the light!

Keep your eyes peeled for a beam of light shooting up from the Traces you see in the world, these are high-risk Foundables, and as such are worthy of your time. High risk always means high reward remember, and to finish out your registry you will need to find as many rare Foundables as possible.

Be especially vigilant for these high-risk Traces at night as they can contain Vampires and Werewolves. The combat with these Foundables is far more like the combat in Fortresses which will give you excellent practice when fighting them. It is well worth using one of your precious potions on these high-risk targets as well. You want to guarantee you catch them as soon as you can.

Fotress thinking

Fortresses are the biggest challenge in Wizards Unite, and as such, require a little forethought before you rush into them. There are several ways to make sure you are prepared for fighting in these huge castles.

Plan your route

Before you arrive at the Fortress you wish to vanquish, make sure to plan a route that involves as many Inns and Greenhouses as you can to fill up your energy and make sure your potions are fully prepped. This is the only way you'll be able to defeat an entire floor of a Fortress, especially if you are alone.

Build your energy

When you finally get to the Fortress make sure you have at least half of your energy available for the fight. Fortresses are tough, with multiple battles inside, and if you aren't able to complete them you'll have to forfeit, thereby losing your rune, or having to pay 100 gold to grab 50 energy. Gold is scarce in them thar hills and you really don't want to waste it on energy.

Generous Inns