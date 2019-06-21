It's clear that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a game with many facets, most of which are designed to get you out and about and playing the game as much as possible. While the game is easy to hop into, there are aspects of it that can be done a certain way to help you maximize your game time and the XP you earn.
Here at iMore, we've been playing since the game released and we've been working on tips and tricks to help you as you start your Wizards Unite Journey. This list is not exhaustive; we will keep adding to it as we find out new things to help you beat the Calamity!
Do it right, not fast
Casting spells in Wizards Unite is your bread and butter. Learning to cast spells well will help you defeat Confoundables quicker, gain more XP from your battle, and use less energy on each battle. It's easy to think though that you need to do each spell as fast as possible to get the best result.
It turns out the turtle was right: Slow and steady really does win the race. When you cast your spell, make sure your movements are smooth and accurate. You need to hit all the specific points on the spell for it to register as a success. By moving too fast you may fail the spell and lose the spell energy that goes with it!
Now that isn't to say you shouldn't try to be quick. The green bar at the top does get lower as time goes down, and it's harder to get a masterful cast if you have the gauge too low, but smooth and accurate is much more important. Speed will come with practice.
Move towards the light!
Keep your eyes peeled for a beam of light shooting up from the Traces you see in the world, these are high-risk Foundables, and as such are worthy of your time. High risk always means high reward remember, and to finish out your registry you will need to find as many rare Foundables as possible.
Be especially vigilant for these high-risk Traces at night as they can contain Vampires and Werewolves. The combat with these Foundables is far more like the combat in Fortresses which will give you excellent practice when fighting them. It is well worth using one of your precious potions on these high-risk targets as well. You want to guarantee you catch them as soon as you can.
Fotress thinking
Fortresses are the biggest challenge in Wizards Unite, and as such, require a little forethought before you rush into them. There are several ways to make sure you are prepared for fighting in these huge castles.
Plan your route
Before you arrive at the Fortress you wish to vanquish, make sure to plan a route that involves as many Inns and Greenhouses as you can to fill up your energy and make sure your potions are fully prepped. This is the only way you'll be able to defeat an entire floor of a Fortress, especially if you are alone.
Build your energy
When you finally get to the Fortress make sure you have at least half of your energy available for the fight. Fortresses are tough, with multiple battles inside, and if you aren't able to complete them you'll have to forfeit, thereby losing your rune, or having to pay 100 gold to grab 50 energy. Gold is scarce in them thar hills and you really don't want to waste it on energy.
Generous Inns
Not all innkeepers in Wizards Unite are as generous as others. Sure, they all agreed to feed you for free, but some only offer jellybeans and soy sauce. It's important that if you do find an Inn that offers turkey dinners you use it as much as possible.
When you first enter an Inn the dishes open briefly, allowing you to see what they have to offer. Any time you see an Inn with three or more turkey dinners, spend a little time there finding Traces and stockpiling your energy. Each turkey dinner gives you 10 spell energy, so instead of running around looking for Inns that may or may not offer something good, stay put and reap the harvest.
Each Inn takes five minutes to cook new food, so remember to set an alarm so you can harvest them as efficiently as possible. It looks like green-roofed Inns may give more turkey dinners, but this is just anecdotal from the iMore team and may not be accurate for everyone.
Lastly, keep an eye out for the smoke on Inns and Flags on Greenhouses. If you see either of those things, it means you have already visited them and they aren't ready to be used again. As soon as the smoke clears and the flags lower you are clear to go.
Keep your vault organized
You only have a certain amount of room for all your ingredients. Newt's suitcase is big, but not infinite. Make sure you are not filling your vault up with common ingredients until you reach the maximum. If you do, you may end losing out on rarer ingredients. You can delete ingredients easily enough and you can always buy more space for 425 Gold, though Gold costs real money so proceed with caution.
Portmanteus can be tricky
A portmanteau is Wizards Unite version of an egg in Pokémon Go. You walk around with them until they are ready to open and inside they have a stand-alone battle with Foundables that are only available in Portkeys. These Portmanteaus come in 2 km, 5 km, 10 km, and sometimes special 7 km versions, and each one requires a key to open.
Use your gold key wisely
You get one gold key to use on your Portmanteaus and that gold key lasts forever, unlike silver keys, which are single use. Try to use your gold key on 2km Portmanteau's to maximize its use. Obviously, the more Portmanteau you can open with it in the shortest time, the better.
Baruffio's Brain Elixir
The Brain Elixer potion in Wizards Unite is incredibly helpful as it gives you double Wizarding XP from Traces, Wizarding Challenges, and Portkeys. Any time you open a Portkey you should try to do it in conjunction with a Brain Elixir.
Lory, the EIC of this fine site, has another idea to make the Brain Elixir even more potent: "Set multiple Portmanteaus to unlock at the same time, so the brain elixir gives extra XP for all." To do this Lory recommends staggering the timing of when you put the key in the Portmanteau.
Here's an example: You have a 10 km Portmanteau, a 5 km one, and a 2 km one. You want to put a key in the 10 km one then walk it for 5 km. Once you reach the 5 km mark you should put the key in the 5 km portmanteau. Now the two will be ready at the same time. When both of them reach the 8 km mark put your gold key in the 2 km Portmanteau and you will have three ready to go in just 2 km.
Once they are all ready to go you can drink your Baruffio's Brain Elixir and unlock them, gaining the double XP for all three of them at the same time. Really, all it takes is a little forward planning and you can really maximize your Portmanteaus.
What tricks have you found?
Have you found helpful tricks as you've been playing? What else might we have missed? Let us know in the comments, and if we can verify it, we will add it to the list!
