You can get Apple Watch Ultra 2's best new feature without even buying it

The Apple "Wonderlust" event has been and gone and while we already expected about much of what was announced, there were still some tidbits of note. And then there's the tidbits of the tidbits, too.

The first tidbit is that the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a fancy new watch face that is designed to make better use of its large display, putting more information on-screen at any given moment. That's a win in our books.

Then the tidbit of the tidbit comes when you realize that the new Modular Ultra watch face will also be available on the existing Apple Watch Ultra, too. That's an even bigger win.

No upgrade necessary

Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2 alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and, of course, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. But the new Modular Ultra watch face was one of the biggest improvements to come to the best Apple Watch in the lineup.

"A new watch face designed for Apple Watch Ultra — Modular Ultra — takes advantage of the large display, using the outermost edge to present real-time data, including seconds, altitude, or depth," Apple's press release reads. "It offers the most complications of any Apple digital watch face to customize for sports, outdoor adventures, and ocean and water activities."

But the best part is something the press release doesn't mention — the Modular Ultra watch face will be available as part of the watchOS 10 update for the existing Apple Watch Ultra model.

For those Apple Watch Ultra owners who just want the new watch face...it's currently in the beta. 📷: @bradykeegs pic.twitter.com/MpT1fg0fCDSeptember 13, 2023 See more

It's only available in beta right now, but watchOS 10 will roll out to everyone on September 18. So, there isn't all that long to wait for your new Modular Ultra watch face, Apple Watch Ultra owners.

