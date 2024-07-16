Apple Watch SE at its lowest-ever price is the perfect task-tracking gift: I should know, as it helped my partner finally keep up with their notifications

Last Black Friday, the two biggest purchases I made were an iPad Air 5 and an Apple Watch SE 2. Though both are great in their own way, the Apple Watch SE 2 has been a godsend, and that’s because I bought it for my partner. Now that Prime Day is here, and it has hit its lowest-ever price, there’s never been a better time to get one for yourself. This is one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals we've seen so far this year.

My partner has a tendency to misplace their iPhone 12 Pro Max . Though this isn’t a huge deal, it does mean that she can tend to miss pings from Messenger and WhatsApp. Though this is usually harmless, I found myself getting worried she’d miss important calls and opportunities. As a last-ditch effort to help her keep track of notifications and her iPhone, I bought her an Apple Watch SE last year and it has helped her significantly. It is also just great for tracking fitness and checking the time. If you are anything like her, now might be the time to pick up a gadget that will save you many missed calls.

Finally keep track

Apple Watch SE 2 | $249 $169.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 2 is the cheapest way to get a current Apple Watch and, despite the cheap price, it’s a surprisingly capable device. Coming with tonnes of essential tracking components like a sleep and fitness tracker, crash detection, and heart rate monitors, it's great for taking note of your vitals day to day and making sure your exercises are going as planned. You can also ping your iPhone from a distance to find it easily.

Though these are all great and used every day, as is the case with my partner, the Apple Watch SE 2 justified its price as a mini note taker and notification checker. Giving a small vibration every time an important notification comes in, it’s very easy to check emails in a few seconds. With an iPhone, especially one that has been left in another room, it can be easy to tell yourself you will check messages later, only to be distracted by something else happening. If this struggle feels familiar, now is a great time to make a commitment to better notification checking, and it’s cheaper than ever before.