I’ve changed my mind on the Apple Watch SE, thanks to it hitting its lowest-ever price
Watch Out.
Despite telling myself (and everyone at iMore) just last week that I would not be getting an Apple Watch SE in the Black Friday sales, I have just picked one up. Originally citing the extra sensors, brighter screen, and better battery life thanks to its being a new bit of tech, a recent deal has caught my eye that I just couldn’t say no to.
Where to find the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Amazon – Up to $70 off Apple Watch SEs
- Best Buy – Save a quarter on the Apple Watch SEs
- Target – Big deals on tons of Apple Watch SEs
The Apple Watch SE is already a cheap device so it was hard to imagine a significant enough reduction for me to justify not just paying more to get a nice Apple Watch Series 8 or even the Series 9 which is currently the best Apple Watch. However, with a whopping $70 off, this is the cheapest we have ever seen it sell for. The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals are in and they are great. My partner is looking for a new Apple Watch and she has already picked out her specific band, color, and size. It helps that the SE is a very pretty little device.
Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm) |
$249 $179 at Amazon
The Apple Watch SE has many of the functions expected of modern smartwatches whilst tactically doing away with a few to offer it at an excellent price. With the S8 chip seen in the Series 8, up to 100 nits of brightness, a Retina Display, and a heart sensor, it is excellent both for on-the-go and just checking notifications at home.
Price Check: $189 at Best Buy | $189 at Target
Black Friday is finally here, seeing big reductions across all major retailers and, if you happen to pick up this sale from Amazon, you can take advantage of their Black Friday price match scheme. If you buy it now and the Watch is further reduced over the Black Friday / Cyber Monday period, you will be reimbursed the price difference. If you have been after an Apple Watch for a while, now is the perfect time.
My partner has watched me get quite a lot out of my Series 7 and has finally decided to take the plunge too. Despite the fact that more expensive models offer cool functions like a temperature sensor, blood oxygen sensor, and always-on display, this is such a good deal that she doesn’t feel the extra money is worth it. At this price point, I think she’s right.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
