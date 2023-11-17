Why I won't be getting an Apple Watch SE this Black Friday, and what I'll be getting instead

The Apple Watch SE is undeniably a very impressive device. Giving you all the trappings of a normal smartwatch, while doing away with some of the features that raise the cost, it’s a cheap entry point to a very smart device. However, after more than a year of using my Apple Watch Series 7, I couldn’t recommend the Watch SE to my partner this Black Friday.

As well as getting the wearable to ping her iPhone and respond to messages in an instant, one of the biggest benefits of the Apple Watch Series line, is its bevy of health features.

There are plenty of great ways to get your hands on an Apple Watch, but early deals aren't the only aspect you should pay attention to.

Why I’m choosing the Apple Watch Series 9

This is the perfect Apple Watch for my partner this year, thanks to its improved S9 chip, always-on-display, improved Neural Engine, and more. The Watch can also run Siri locally without needing an internet connection and the improved chip offers a more responsive and feature-packed watch, with little compromise.

As well as this, the Apple Watch Series 9 has new temperature sensors and advanced cycle tracking. This means me and my partner can prepare calendars with health graphs so we can be as informed as possible about her incoming cycle each month.

We often thought about picking up the Watch SE as my partner wasn’t fully convinced of the idea of an Apple Watch but, I can’t help but feel like we’re missing out on genuinely useful features to get a bargain – something I’m not quite prepared to do. I personally didn’t upgrade from the Series 7 to the Series 8 as I’m not too fussed about the crash detection function but this choice didn’t feel nearly as clear. We’re spending a little more upfront to avoid buyer's remorse and, hopefully, Black Friday will help out a little with that one.

Who is the Watch SE 2 for?

The Watch SE 2 is still a great choice and very impressive due to its S8 chip (as seen in the Series 8 Watch), Optical heart sensor, 32 GB of storage, and, most importantly, that lower price point. It misses out on some good features like the ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, precision Find My, and fast charging so, if you want all the latest tech, you may feel like you’re missing out.

However, if you want a cheaper device that can track your exercises, receive texts, and, of course, keep time, this is still an excellent device – it’s quite pretty to boot.

