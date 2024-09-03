New leak says the Apple Watch X is not getting a flat display

If you got excited over the leaks claiming that the Apple Watch X would adopt a flat display like the Apple Watch Ultra, there's a new leaker coming to absolutely ruin your day.

In a post on X, Apple leaker Majin Bu (who has been all over the place when it comes to leak accuracy) says not to expect a flat display with the Apple Watch X and, instead, that the next generation of the Apple Watch will "remain identical (curved display)."

While the design of the display might not be changing, Bu does agree that the size of the display is getting bumped up to a 42mm and 46mm option. While both are still smaller than the 49mm currently on the Apple Watch Ultra, it's a small upgrade from the 41mm and 45mm on the Apple Watch Series 9.

The leaker also says that the Apple Watch X will abandon Stainless Steel in favor of Titanium, bringing the regular Apple Watch models in line with the titanium used in the Apple Watch Ultra. In terms of color options, Bu says we should expect Gold, Black, Starlight, and "original color" which I assume means Natural Titanium.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The full list of Bu's reporting on what to expect with the Apple Watch X are below:

Will be available in 2 new sizes 42-46 mm

The display should remain identical (curved display)

The speaker design becomes like on Apple Watch Ultra as you can see in the image, but the speakers will remain two

The body becomes thinner

The angle becomes larger to match the band, and the overall shape becomes rounded

Stainless steel officially will no longer be used as material, has been replaced with titanium

The Milanese Loop watch band has finally been updated after 10 years. All the details have been changed, also it is now made of titanium

The official gold color is very light this year. It is estimated that the gold color of iPhone 16 this year will also be very light

Titanium possible colors: gold, black, starlight, original color

A ceramic version may be available

We'll have to see who is correct when Apple takes the stage at its "It's Glowtime" event on September 9th. In addition to the Apple Watch X, the event is expected to reveal the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and AirPods 4.

