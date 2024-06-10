Own an older Apple Watch? It might not be compatible with watchOS 11

WWDC 2024 gets started very shortly but a new leak suggests watchOS 11 won't be compatible with every Apple Watch model. So if you're the owner of one of these three Apple Watches, it may be time to think about upgrading to something like the Apple Watch Series 9.

The rumor which comes from MacRumors via a private X account states that watchOS 11 will not run on Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, or the original Apple Watch SE. This means that if you own one of those models it may be time to upgrade to a newer model like the best Apple Watch on offer, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Earlier today a similar leak revealed the compatibility for iPadOS 18 which looks set to remove support for three iPad models.

Series 6 and beyond

If the rumor is accurate then watchOS 11 would be available for the Apple Watch Series 6 and newer but drop support for one of the most beloved Watches, the original SE which was first released in 2020. With huge improvements expected across the board for all Apple software thanks to the introduction of Apple Intelligence, you don't want to miss out on watchOS 11.

With WWDC 2024 about to kick off, you won't have long to find out if your Apple Watch can run watchOS 11 but if you want to pick up a new model, here's one we suggest:

Apple Watch Series 9 | $329 at Amazon Need an Apple Watch that's compatible with watchOS 11? The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best Apple Watch for most people and you can pick one up starting from $329 at Amazon.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.