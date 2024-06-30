Save big on an Apple Watch Series 9 with Cellular at Amazon ahead of watchOS 11
If you're excited about watchOS 11 features like Training Load or the new Vitals app but need to upgrade your smartwatch, or are looking to buy your first, the Apple Watch Series 9 is very easy to recommend.
The Series 9 is the best Apple Watch yet, and while many criticized the lack of innovation when it debuted, the addition of the smarter chipset and on-device Siri are likely to be shown to be excellent future-proofing decisions from Apple.
In our review, we dubbed it "the one you've been waiting for", praising the new processor, the arrival of the Double Tap gesture (which is the closest many of us will get to using a Vision Pro) and more.
Better yet, you can save big money on the Apple Watch Series 9 right now at Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 9 | $399.99 at Amazon
Save $100 on the latest Apple Watch, including a faster chip, Double Tap, and on-device Siri.
The retailer is offering $100 off of the Cellular 41mm model in a variety of color options, bringing it down to just $399.99.
That means if you have a data plan, you can stream music, send messages, or even answer calls while your phone is at home - ideal for fitness enthusiasts that don't want to carry a hefty device in their pocket.
I've done some digging and this matches Amazon's previous lowest price for this model, too, making it a deal well worth looking into.
While the Apple Watch X (or Series 10) is expected in a few months time, this is still an excellent option.
