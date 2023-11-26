Our three favorite heart rate monitors for Apple Fitness Plus are discounted for Cyber Monday

Apple Fitness Plus is one of the best services Apple offers, with loads of great exercises and programs to help you get healthy or stay fit. We've already covered the best exercise bikes for Apple Fitness Plus discounts this Cyber Weekend, so now we're going to look at the best heart rate monitor discounts to get you up and running with Fitness Plus in no time.

In the past, heart rate monitors were clumsy straps you'd need to place around your chest while working out, providing you with all the information you need but causing discomfort at the same time.

Nowadays, heart rate monitors are far more discrete, often built into your favorite smartwatch or fitness tracker. Here are the three best deals we've found for heart rate monitors to use with Apple Fitness Plus this Cyber Monday, all with different form factors to choose from.

Black Friday deals for Fitness Plus users

The watch

Do you like wearing a watch? If so the Apple Watch is the best heart rate monitor for you, and the latest model, the Series 9, is discounted with $70 off on both sizes for Cyber Monday.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) | $429 $359 at Amazon Despite only launching in September, the Apple Watch Series 9 has already seen a major sale, making it an excellent value on one of the best watches on the market. Price Check: $379 at Best Buy | $359.99 at Target

The wristband

The Whoop 4.0 is the most viral fitness tracker on the planet at the moment and it's discounted to its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday. If you want a distraction-free heart rate monitor then the Whoop is for you.

Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker | $360 $199 at Amazon The Whoop 4.0 is a distraction-free fitness tracker used by some of the world's best athletes thanks to its recovery data and heart rate tracking accuracy. Save $161 this Cyber Monday and get the viral sensation for the cheapest price it has ever been.

The ring

If you want the most discrete heart rate monitor possible, none come smaller than the Oura Ring. You get all the benefits of a fitness tracker in the tiny form factor of a beautiful titanium ring — perfect for your Apple Fitness Plus workout.

Oura Ring Heritage Gen 3 | $449 $379 at Best Buy This Heritage Oura Ring Gen 3 is a gorgeous piece of jewelry that doubles up as a fitness tracker and works with iOS and Android. This particular gold Heritage option is currently $70 off for Cyber Monday.

Oura Ring Horizon Gen 3 | $499 $429 at Best Buy

The Horizon model removes the edges of the Heritage and gives a classic ring aesthetic that will look perfect with any outfit. This classy ring is also $70 off for Cyber Monday.