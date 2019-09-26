UPDATE: Sometimes things aren't always as they seem! In this instance it appears darkmode,app borrowed its list from our friends over at 9to5Mac without attribution. That isn't cool, but we're leaving the post up for clarity. The original post follows.

One of the features of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.1 that everyone was looking forward to was the inclusion of a new system-wide Dark Mode. Now that both of those updates have shipped it's over to app developers to include support for the new feature.

Knowing which apps support Dark Mode can be a difficult thing, especially if you don't fancy spending your days trawling the App Store. It's much better to let someone else do that for you and that's where https://darkmode.app comes in.

A website which itself respects whether you're in Dark Mode or not and changes its background accordingly, darkmode.app lists more than 180 apps that are currently optimized for Dark Mode. As if that wasn't cool enough, they're also sorted into categories. If you want to know which educational apps are fully supportive of Dark Mode, no problem. Need a weather app that has a dark side? Look no further.

The website seems to be updated as and when new apps receive support for Dark Mode, so hopefully this will be an ongoing and growing collection of apps. If your favorite app isn't there just yet, hopefully its developer is working on an update already.