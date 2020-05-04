If your home's appliances are in need of an upgrade, this latest sale at Best Buy could make now the perfect time to buy. Major appliances from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirpool, and others are discounted in open-box condition while supplies last, and Best Buy is taking an extra 40% off the purchase when you enter promo code OPENBOXSAVE40 during checkout.

Many open-box items are nearly in new condition, though condition does vary. Best Buy lists the condition next to each open-box item once you click 'Shop Open-Box' next to the appliance you choose, so you'll know what to expect if there are any cosmetic defects or some other issue. Only store pickup is available on Open-Box appliances, which means you'll have to use Best Buy's curbside pickup option if you want to take advantage of this offer.

Good as New Best Buy Open-Box Major Appliances sale Open-box items always offer decent savings to consider, and now Best Buy is taking an additional 40% off major appliances in open-box condition when you use the following promo code during checkout. Prices Vary See at Best Buy With coupon: OPENBOXSAVE40

This week's sale comes just in time for Mother's Day, so whether mom could use a new stove, or a dishwasher, or microwave, Best Buy has it covered. You can also find discounted refrigerators, washers, and dryers, and with the code, you could be saving hundreds of dollars based on the appliance you're buying. For instance, this LG Front-Loading Smart Washer in Fair open-box condition drops to $298.19 from almost $500 when you use the promo code at checkout. Of course, it may not be in stock in your area in open-box condition, and if it is, it might not last for long at this price.

Best Buy's open-box appliances sale runs through May 10. Be sure to use the promo code OPENBOXSAVE40 during checkout to score the extra 40% discount. Best Buy usually offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though open-box items must be picked up at a store. At this time, curbside pickup is an option though you'll want to ensure you have to way to bring home any larger appliances you might purchase.