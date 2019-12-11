The Home screen is the center of the iPhone and iPad universe. Called "springboard" internally, it's where you store, find, and launch all your apps. While a grid of icons may seem old-fashioned, it's still one of the fastest ways to recognize and remember apps. For those who find search faster, Home screen integrates Spotlight. For those with 3D Touch or Haptic Touch, Home screen also offers a range of shortcuts so you can see widgets or jump to actions more quickly. There's also Today View, Notification Center, Control Center, and Siri just a swipe or shout away. It's simple but there's a lot to it, so here's everything you need to know! How to navigate the Home screen on iPhone and iPad

Source: iMore