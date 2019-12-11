iOS 13 Home screenSource: iMore

The Home screen is the center of the iPhone and iPad universe. Called "springboard" internally, it's where you store, find, and launch all your apps. While a grid of icons may seem old-fashioned, it's still one of the fastest ways to recognize and remember apps. For those who find search faster, Home screen integrates Spotlight. For those with 3D Touch or Haptic Touch, Home screen also offers a range of shortcuts so you can see widgets or jump to actions more quickly. There's also Today View, Notification Center, Control Center, and Siri just a swipe or shout away.

It's simple but there's a lot to it, so here's everything you need to know!

How to navigate the Home screen on iPhone and iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The Home screen on iPhone and iPad isn't meant to be a destination — a place to store widgets or spend time. It's meant to be a portal to all your apps, built-in and downloaded from the App Store. Whether you get to those apps by browsing your Home screen pages, by searching with Spotlight, by jumping straight to actions with 3D Touch or Haptic Touch, or by calling up Siri, Home screen is where it all begins.

iPad also has some unique navigation options all its own:

How to customize the Home screen on iPhone and iPad

iPhone 7

Even though you don't spend a lot of time on the Home screen for iPhone and iPad, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take some time to make it your own, including switching up the wallpaper. You can also organize it up to make your apps easier to find, either by moving them around or by creating and putting them into folders.

