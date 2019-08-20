Just getting started with HomeKit or recently purchased your first HomeKit-enabled accessory? Awesome! You've just bought into one of the most secure, most easy-to-use connected home platforms — especially if you're using an iOS device like an iPhone or iPad. Now, while Apple's take on the connected home is designed to be simple and secure, it can still be a little daunting. That's why we've put together this guide: to give you all the information you'll need (and then some!) to set up and use HomeKit-enabled accessories and apps. Don't worry, you'll be controlling your home with Siri and the iOS Home app in no time! How HomeKit works

What the heck is HomeKit and how does it work? Fair question. When you buy a connected home accessory that works with Apple HomeKit, you're buying a product that meets Apple's requirements for both security and functionality. HomeKit is a framework that connects your home automation products and lets you control them with Siri, and the Home app for iOS. Here's an example: Say you buy Elgato's Eve Room, a HomeKit-enabled product that monitors a room's air quality, temperature, and humidity. After you perform an initial setup process, Apple's HomeKit framework securely connects the accessory to your iOS devices and lets you access its sensors (air quality, temperature, and humidity) in the Home app, HomeKit-enabled apps and via Siri. You can learn more about how HomeKit operates here: The science behind HomeKit

HomeKit FAQ: Everything you need to know HomeKit accessories: What's available and our reviews

Want to pick up some HomeKit accessories such as a light switch but do not know to install them? Check out our guides on how to get the job done. Everything you need to install a HomeKit enabled Light Switch

How to install a HomeKit enabled smart light switch How to set up your HomeKit accessories

Want to control your lights while you're on vacation? Here's what you need to know about HomeKit and remote access. Everything you need to know about Apple TV and HomeKit Troubleshooting HomeKit

Having trouble setting up HomeKit? Here's our full list of troubleshooting tips and recommendations. How to troubleshoot your HomeKit accessories

How to transfer your old Hue lights to your new HomeKit bridge More helpful HomeKit links If you still have questions about HomeKit or want to chat with some fellow HomeKit owners, check out our HomeKit forums and our other HomeKit articles!