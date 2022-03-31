The Apple TV opens your world to different forms of entertainment, including films, TV shows, sports, and gaming. Setting up your new Apple TV is relatively easy if you already have an iPhone or iPad.
Here's how to do it.
How to set up your Apple TV with a device
To get started:
- Put your iPhone or iPad near your Apple TV. Make sure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are turned on.
- Start your Apple TV. This can include the Apple TV 4K or older models.
- Follow the onscreen instructions on your iPhone or iPad.
As Apple explains, "automatic setup doesn't transfer account information for third-party apps such as Netflix or Hulu, and doesn't turn on iTunes Match or Home Sharing."
And with that, you're all set! You can set up your Apple TV on the best iPhones and best iPads.
Are you looking for more? Be sure to check out the latest Apple TV+ offerings, which include award-winning TV shows, films, documentaries, and more.
Simple, no?
As you can see, it takes just a few seconds before you're enjoying Apple TV in your home. Happy viewing!
Updated March 2022: Current through latest watchOS version.
