Some Pokémon are much harder to catch than others, even ones that you wouldn't expect. While some are more prone to run towards you in Pokémon Sword and Shield, whether you like it or not, others are inclined to run away if they sense you getting near them. One such Pokémon is Noibat, so you'll need to tread carefully when approaching it.

Noibat's natural habitats can be found at the locations marked on the map above. These include the Galar Mine No. 2, the Bridge Field in the Wold Area, and the Watchtower Ruins in the Wild Area. They're an uncommon to rare spawn depending on the weather. Overcast, thunderstorms, and rain usually increase your chances of a Noibat popping up in the overworld.

Noibat's are sensitive little critters, and as such they spook easily. Whenever you see one pop up, you'll need to quietly tip toe towards it or else it will run away. Alternatively, you can tip toe for a short distance and spring onto your bike once you're close enough to catch it off guard. They usually can't fly away in time to avoid a battle.

Once the battle commences it's just another regular Pokémon battle. Whittle down its health before trying to catch it with a Poké Ball. Noibat is a Flying/Dragon type, so it is weak to Rock, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy.