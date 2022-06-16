Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS , iPadOS , watchOS , tvOS , and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas . While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

Custom workouts allow you to create an activity on your best Apple Watch based on one of the workout types in the Workout app. For example, say you want to go for a run, but you're doing interval training; you can create a custom Run workout that will allow you to program rest intervals, a warm-up, a cooldown, and customize a few other aspects of the training. Here's how to do it!

The Workouts app has been a staple on the Apple Watch since its inception, and while Apple has constantly added new types of workouts for Apple Watch fans to track over the years, watchOS 9 added custom workouts.

How to create a custom workout on your Apple Watch

Remember, because this is the watchOS 9 developer beta, we won't be including screenshots of the steps like we usually do. However, we will update this article with screenshots once the public beta is available.

Launch the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Tap the option button on your desired workout type. It's the three dots (...) on the right-hand side of the screen. Tap Create Workout. You'll have to scroll down to the bottom of the menu. Tap ** Custom**. Tap Warm Up if you want to add a warm-up. This is optional, if you don't want to do this, skip to step nine. Tap the warm up type you want. These options may be slightly different depending on the workout you're customizing. Adjust the warm up type to your liking Tap the back button at the top left corner. Tap Add. Tap Add Work to add a working period. Tap the type of work you want this working period to be. These options may be slightly different depending on the workout you're customizing. Adjust the work type to your liking. Tap done. Tap Add. Tap Add Recovery if you want a recovery internal. This is optional, if you don't want to do this, skip to step 19. Tap the type of recovery you want. Again, these options may vary depending on the workout you're customizing. Adjust the type of recovery to your liking. Tap Done. Tap Cooldown if you want to add a cooldown. This is optional, if you don't want to do this, skip to step 23. Tap the cooldown type you want. These options may be slightly different depending on the workout you're customizing. Adjust the cooldown type to your liking. Tap the back button in the top left corner of your screen. Tap Custom Tile. Enter a name for your custom workout. Tap Done. Tap Create Workout.

Now, you've created a workout to your specifications, and by default, your custom workout should be the one that runs every time you go to start a workout of that type.

How to edit a custom workout on your Apple Watch

Once you've created a custom workout, you may want to change it — here's how.

Launch the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Tap the option button on the workout type that has your custom workout. It's the three dots (...) on the right-hand side of the screen. Tap the edit button on the custom workout you want to edit.

Here you can edit every aspect of our custom workout.

How to delete a custom workout on your Apple Watch

If you no longer want to use a custom workout, you can easily.

Launch the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Tap the option button on the workout type that has your custom workout. It's the three dots (...) on the right-hand side of the screen. Tap the edit button on the custom workout you want to edit. Tap Delete Workout. Tap Delete.

Still in beta

The ability to customize workouts to your liking in watchOS 9 is the future of Apple Watch — more customization, more features, and just more fun stuff!

Of course, the beta for watchOS 9 is still very early on in its run, so all the information contained in this article is subject to change. If anything does change, we will be sure to update this page.