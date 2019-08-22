Apple Music Subscription Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at. Starting at $4.99 a month

How to listen to pre-created Apple Music radio stations You can listen to pre-created Apple Music radio stations across many devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. On your iPhone or iPad Tap on the Music app on your device's Home screen. Select the Radio tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down, tap a channel for listening. On your Mac Note: In macOS Catalina, the iTunes has been replaced by the Music app. Under Applications, click on the Music app. Click Radio on the left side of the app. Scroll, choose a channel for listening. How to create your own Apple Music radio station You can create a radio station based on your favorite artist or song. To do so: On your iPhone or iPad Tap on the Music app on your device's Home screen. Find the song or artist you want, then click on the More ••• button. Select Create Station. On your Mac Under Applications, click on the Music app. Mouse over the song or artist you want, then click on the More ••• button. Select Create Station. How to customize your new station As you listen to songs on your customize station, you can select the Love button when you hear a song you like. Apple Music will store this data and adjust your automated radio station accordingly. The best place to do this is through the Music app on the iPhone or iPad. Tap on the Music app on your device's Home screen. Tap on the custom radio station to listen. For songs you enjoy, select the More ••• button. Scroll, tap Love. How to find Apple Music radio stations you've listened to recently You can find radio stations you've recently listened to on the For You tab in the Music app. On your iPhone or iPad Tap on the Music app on your device's Home screen. Select the For You tab. Find, then tap on the radio station under Recently Played. If you can't find it, tap See All Tap to play.

On your Mac Under Applications, click on the Music app. Select For You on the left side of the app. Click on the radio station under Recently Played. If you can't find it, tap See All Tap to play.

How to find recently played songs on Apple Music radio stations Unlike a playlist, you can't replay songs in an Apple Music radio station, or go back to a previous track. That said, Apple Music does keep track of the songs you've listened to via its Up Next queue so that you can find them again. How to view your Beats 1 and other radio play history on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac Can I delete or hide stations I don't like? Interestingly, there is no way to delete or hide radio stations in Apple Music -- including ones you created. Your only option is to let them fade into the background of the Recently Played menu. Any questions? Are you still having trouble with Apple Music radio stations? Let us know in the comments, and we'll try to troubleshoot.