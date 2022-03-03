How to view and delete old iPhone backups in iCloudSource: iMore

Storing backups in iCloud is a fantastic idea if your iPhone, iPad, or Mac ever gets reset for any reason. We can't stress enough how important it is to know how to back up your iPhone and iPad, as well as your Mac, especially if you just got a new iPhone, or updated to iOS 15, so you don't want to lose any important files, photos, or app data.

That being said, every backup takes up space. If you back up your devices a lot, you could find yourself running out of space in your iCloud storage — especially if you only have the 5GB Apple gives you. The good news is that you can delete old iCloud backups right on your iPhone with iOS 15, so you don't have unnecessary and old data hanging around clogging up your storage box. After all, the best iPhone is the iPhone that's backed up and free of unnecessary clutter.

What is an iCloud backup?

iCloud automatically backs up all of the data on your iPhone or iPad every day, so long as the device is connected to Wi-Fi, turned on, locked, and connected to a power source. This makes it easy to restore a device if you need to wipe it or set up a brand new iPhone or iPad with your existing data.

Here's what gets backed up to iCloud:

  • iTunes purchase history
  • Photos and videos (unless you have iCloud Photo Library enabled)
  • Device settings
  • App data
  • Home screen and app organization
  • iMessage, text messages, MMS messages (if restoring, the SIM card used during back up is required)
  • Ringtones
  • Visual Voicemail password (if restoring, the SIM card used during back up is required)
  • Health data
  • HomeKit configuration

It can end up being quite a lot of data, which can take up a good chunk of your iCloud storage.

Why it's good to keep your iCloud backups

Holding onto your iCloud backups means you get to take your data virtually anywhere, with the ability to access and restore your iPhone or iPad's data from just about anywhere as well. It's convenient for folks with multiple devices, especially those who rely on Accessibility settings, since you don't have to set everything up again manually.

Why it's OK to delete iCloud backups

The moment someone recommends deleting a backup, you might look at them in shock and wonder how they even dressed themselves this morning. Relax, Jack. It's OK to delete an iCloud backup because you have your device backed up on your Mac or Windows computer, right? Riiiight???

Get an iTunes backup of your iPhone or iPad going, then you can have a backup of your backup, just in case. And don't forget, if you turn iCloud backup on again, your device will still be backed up when you're connected to Wi-Fi, the device is locked, turned on, and connected to power.

How to delete iCloud backups on your iPhone or iPad

  1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap your Apple ID banner right at the top of the screen.

  3. Tap iCloud.

    Open iCloud From Settings: Launch Settings, tap the Apple ID banner, and then tap iCloudSource: iMore

  4. Tap Manage Storage under iCloud.
  5. Tap Backups.

  6. Tap the device whose backup you want to delete.

    Manage Storage Menu To Access Backups: Tap Manage storage, tap backups, and then tap on the back you want to delete.Source: iMore

  7. Tap Delete Backup at the bottom.

  8. Tap Turn Off & Delete.

    Delete Icloud Backups iOS 14: Tap Delete, and then tap tTurn Off & Delete.Source: iMore

How to delete iCloud backups on your Mac

  1. Launch System Preferences from the dock, your Finder, or by clicking the Apple icon on the top left of your screen.
  2. Click your Apple ID and sign in if prompted.

  3. Click Manage... in the bottom right corner of the window.

    Open Storage settings on Mac:Click on your Apple ID and then click on ManageSource: iMore

  4. Click Backups in the menu on the left.

  5. Click the backup you want to delete.

    Select iCloud backups to delete: Click on Backups and then select the backup you want to deleteSource: iMore

  6. Click the remove icon on the bottom left the pane. It looks like a minus icon.
  7. Click Delete in the pop-up.

  8. Click Done or repeat steps 5 to 7 to delete another backup.

    Delete iCloud backups on Mac: Click the Remove icon, then click Delete to delete the backupSource: iMore

Please backup your Apple devices

Although backups take space and sometimes deleting older backups will be necessary, make sure you know how to back up your iPhone and Mac. All your important files and data on your iPhone can get lost if something goes terribly wrong. Don't be caught with no backup!

Updated March 2022: Updated for newest versions of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey.

Backing up: The ultimate guide

Main