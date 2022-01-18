The best iPhone lineup now features the iPhone 13, and you may have just picked one up — congrats! But what about all of that data that was on your previous iPhone? How are you going to transfer your old data to your new iPhone? Don't worry; there are a few ways you can do this, including using iCloud or even going the more traditional route with a wired connection with your favorite Mac or PC. Here are all the best ways to transfer data to a new iPhone.

Using Automatic Setup to transfer data to new iPhone

Select your language on your new iPhone with your new and current devices nearby. Tap Continue on your iPhone on the popup that appears asking you to set up your new iPhone with your Apple ID. Use your current iPhone to scan the image that appears on your new iPhone. Enter your current iPhone or iPad's passcode on your new iPhone. Set up Touch ID or Face ID on your new iPhone. Choose whether or not to restore your new iPhone from your most recent compatible backup — if that option presents itself. Choose to restore your new device from an iCloud or iTunes backup, set it up as a new iPhone, or transfer data from an Android device. Agree to the terms and conditions. Tap Continue under Express Settings to use the settings for Siri, Find My iPhone, Location, and usage analytics that were transferred over from your current iPhone. Complete the setup process for your new iPhone as you normally would.

How to restore from an iCloud backup to transfer data to new iPhone

Open Settings on your old iPhone. Tap the Apple ID banner. Tap iCloud. Tap iCloud Backup. Tap Back Up Now. Turn your old iPhone off once the backup is finished. Remove the SIM card from your old iPhone or if you're going to move it to your new one.

Wait for the backup to complete before proceeding.

You can now set aside your old iPhone. Make sure that your new iPhone is off when you start these next steps.

Insert your old SIM card into your new iPhone if you want to move it between devices. Turn on your new iPhone. Slide up or press the Home button depending on which device you're setting up. Follow the directions to choose your language and set up your Wi-Fi network. Tap Restore from iCloud backup. Sign in to your iCloud account (this is also your Apple ID). Tap Next. Tap Agree. Tap Agree again. Choose the backup you just made.

How to transfer your data to your new iPhone on macOS Catalina and newer

Plug your old iPhone into your Mac running macOS Catalina or newer. Click on the Finder icon in the Dock to open a new Finder window. Click on your iPhone under Locations. Click Trust if you're asked to trust your iPhone. Click the checkbox for Encrypt Local Backup. Create a password if this is your first time setting up encrypted backups. Click on Back Up Now. Skip Backup Apps, if asked. (They'll likely re-download anyway.) Unplug your old iPhone when done. Turn off your old iPhone. Take your SIM card out of your old iPhone. (If you don't have a new or separate SIM card for your new phone.)

Wait for the backup to complete before proceeding.

Put your SIM card into your new iPhone. (If it didn't come with a new or different SIM card.) Turn on your new iPhone. Plug your new iPhone into your Mac. Slide to set up on your new iPhone. Follow the directions to choose your language and set up your Wi-Fi network. Select Restore from Mac or PC. Click your new iPhone under Locations in the Finder window. In Finder on your Mac, click the button next to Restore from this backup. Choose your recent backup from the drop-down list. Click Continue. Enter your password and click Restore if your backup was encrypted and the Finder asks.

How to transfer your data to your new iPhone using macOS Mojave and older

Make sure you're running the most recent version of iTunes. Plug your old iPhone into your Mac or Windows PC. Launch iTunes. Click on the iPhone icon in the menu bar when it appears. Click on Encrypt Backup; you'll be asked to add a password if this is your first time encrypting a backup. Click on Back Up Now. Skip Backup Apps, if asked. (They'll likely re-download anyway.) Unplug your old iPhone when done. Turn off your old iPhone. Take your SIM card out of your old iPhone. (If you don't have a new or separate SIM card for your new phone.)

Wait for the backup to complete before proceeding.

Put your SIM card into your new iPhone. (If it didn't come with a new or different SIM card.) Turn on your new iPhone. Plug your new iPhone into your Mac or Windows PC. Slide to set up on your new iPhone. Follow the directions to choose your language and set up your Wi-Fi network. Select Restore from iTunes backup. On iTunes on your Mac or Windows PC, select Restore from this backup. Choose your recent backup from the list. Click Continue. Enter your password if your backup was encrypted and it asks.

Keep your iPhone plugged into iTunes until the transfer is complete and on Wi-Fi until all re-downloads are complete. Depending on how much data you have to re-download, including music and apps, it might take a while.

