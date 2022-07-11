Once again, Apple is offering those with an Apple Watch a chance to test out watchOS 9 and its subsequent updates before the official release this fall. Anyone can enroll in the public beta, but it comes with risks — like not being able to downgrade back to watchOS 8. However, it's also a great chance for you to give Apple feedback on upcoming changes and new features. Remember, if you want to use watchOS 9, you'll also need the iOS 16 public beta on your iPhone.

What's new in the watchOS 9 public beta?

July 6, 2022: Apple releases watchOS 9 public beta 1

The first public beta for watchOS 9 is available through the Beta Software Program. If you've prepared your Apple Watch for the public beta using the instructions below, you can head to Settings > General > Software Update on your Apple Watch to get started.